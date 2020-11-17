Mang Inasal offers takeout, delivery blowout this November

MANILA, Philippines — Not even the pandemic can stop Filipinos from celebrating the Holiday season and being grateful for the blessings. In keeping with this festive spirit, Mang Inasal is treating its customers to a Take-out and Delivery Blowout from November 15 to 30.

For every purchase of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large Paa or Pecho, Mang Inasal customers will enjoy a complimentary serving of Mang Inasal’s popular Palabok Family Size. This is the favorite merienda staple of noodles in a thick rich sauce, seasoned with chopped spring onions, slices of hard-boiled egg, chicharron bits, meaty pork, and tinapa. This serving is good for four to five people.

For every order of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large meal, save as much as P199!

To give more customers the chance to enjoy this Takeout and Delivery Blowout, Mang Inasal customers can buy only up to a maximum of three orders of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large meals per transaction.

So have your orders delivered via GrabFood, LALAFOOD, or foodpanda today!

For takeout, go to Mang Inasal's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MangInasalPhilippines for the list of Mang Inasal stores you can visit. You can also join Mang Inasal's Viber community for more interesting deals.