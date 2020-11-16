THE BUDGETARIAN
LOOK! The newest food craze in town is a healthy oatmeal dessert
In this melting pot of food adventurousness, a new contender is seen to grace their palates anew. In the spirit of delicious and healthy eating comes the newest snack to love: It’s Quaker Oats’ Cream Pie by Chef Miko Aspiras.
Composite photo by Enrico Alonzo
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the pandemic keeping the population in their homes for long stretches of time, it’s not so hard to imagine how everyone’s hobbies, tastes and appetites have shifted to match a quarantine lifestyle. 

And months into the crisis, some have turned to indoor gardening, for example, and learned to grow herbs to spice their lockdown diets. Some have awakened their inner bakers so they could make their own bread. Given, too, is the heightened desire for healthier living, hence the booming of home gym setups and online exercise classes. So, too, are better shopping practices, like seeking healthier options and double-checking food labels. 

The at-home food trends, meanwhile, is one that has especially taken interesting turns among Filipinos. From the discovery of the ube cheese pandesal, to whiling away afternoons whisking to get that right amount of fluff for their Dalgona coffee topping, to sinking their teeth into layers of cheesy, deconstructed, nori-garnished perfection that is the sushi bake. 

And in this melting pot of food adventurousness, a new contender is seen to grace their palates anew. In the spirit of delicious and healthy eating comes the newest snack to love: It’s Quaker Oats’ Cream Pie by Chef Miko Aspiras.

To tell us exactly how delicious are these in-the-know influencers who have themselves tried and tested the recipe from their homes: 

Kryz Uy: Hooked on a filling 

Lifestyle guru Kryz Uy has admitted that she herself has gotten hooked on the growing oatmeal cream pie craze, so much so that she really took it upon herself to perfect the recipe at home—granted with several failed attempts that she herself admitted. “See pile of cookies that didn’t make it,” she said in her Instagram post. 

Nevertheless, her efforts finally led to her best batch so far. “It tastes a lot better than it looks,” she shares. She was able to create her new favorite snack with Quaker Oats, the oatmeal brand she swears by for that added immunity. 

Andi Manzano: It’s all in the handiwork 

Conversely, television host, VJ and actress Andi Manzano proclaims victory, having successfully recreated the up-and-coming food craze recipe, and attests to how deliciously sinful it is, in a recent post. 

“Quaker Oats Cream Pie! It really is so delicious, sinful (in a good way) and literally so filling!” she said, documenting her triumph via a series of photos in her Instagram gallery post. 

What’s more, she’s proven that patience is indeed rewarded. Her achievement of completing the recipe is made sweeter, having shared that in lieu of a proper mixer, she mixed the ingredients together by hand. 

“I loved preparing this especially because oats contain iron for immunity,” she added. 

Sam YG: No-fuss, no-stress deliciousness 

Sam YG took on the oatmeal cream pie like a proper challenge—coming in hot, donned in an apron, and armed to the teeth with kitchen equipment—so you know he means business. 

Together with his girlfriend and sous-maryo-chef extraordinaire Essa Santos they set forth to create and collect the best treat that is the ‘super easy & stress-free like Quaker Oats Cream Pie.’ 

They follow Chef Miko’s recipe to a tee, but not without Sam’s fun shenanigans. 

Watch the whole process unfold with a mix of the couple’s usual antics, after the jump. 

If you too are feeling adventurous with your everyday snacks, get in the craze by recreating the famous oatmeal cream pie yourself. 

This is made with Quaker Oats, the beloved oatmeal brand that’s now packed with iron for that boost in immunity that everyone needs. 

 

Get your delicious health snack by following the recipe here

For more information, follow Quaker Oats on their Facebook page here.

