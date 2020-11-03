Starbucks unveils holiday planners, treats for â€˜new normalâ€™ lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — Just like anyone and any company, food and beverage brand Starbucks has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the company last May committed $10M to establish the Global Partner Emergency Relief Program, which will provide COVID-19 relief for employees around the world.

“We remain optimistic and committed to the long-term opportunity in the Philippines. We are continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic guided by clear principles that align with our company’s mission and values while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our customers and partners (employees). At the same time, we firmly believe that on the other side of these unprecedented circumstances, we will emerge stronger and more resilient than we are today,” Starbucks Philippines said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

For Christmas this year, the company aims to make its customers experience joy and share gratitude with a new line of offerings that take into consideration everyone’s “new normal” lifestyle. These include more carry-out options for holiday at-home celebrations, as well as organizers with pockets that can accommodate face masks, hand sanitizers and card slots for cashless transactions.

“This year, our global message Carry the Merry is an invitation for everyone to celebrate the spirit of the season, by sharing the love and gratitude through Starbucks holiday staples that bring them cheer,” said Keith Cole, Starbucks Philippines Head of Marketing and Category.

Holiday bites, beverages

Tasting the first sip of one’s favorite holiday beverage marks the anticipation of the hopeful season that lies ahead, and coffee lovers can carry the merry with new and returning favorites, available in hot, iced and blended formats.

The new Jolly Baked Apple Latte is a creamy blend of espresso and spiced apples, topped with apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles. The fan-favorite Toffee Nut Crunch Latte also returns to bring the familiar and comforting layers of buttery toffee with notes of sweet and toasted nuts.

A catalyst for the season, the icy and minty peppermint Mocha now celebrates its 18th year of carrying the holiday joy with its flavorful taste inspired by traditional holiday candies.

People who work in the safety of their homes can also feel the coziness of starting their morning with the ready-to-drink beverages. The canned Doubleshot embodies deep and invigorating espresso flavors, in both the sweet Milky Espresso and the chocolatey Dark Mocha. Coffee lovers can also power through their day with the bottled beverages such as the Caramel Frappuccino for a buttery taste, or the Vanilla Frappuccino with a low-fat milk option.

Those who want to be an at-home barista can master their craft with the return of the Christmas Blend and Christmas Blend Espresso Roast. The Christmas Blend has been masterfully roasted to create a sweet cup with cedary spiced layers. This whole bean comes in VIA and Origami variants, as well as ground version so coffee lovers can discover the brewing methods that fit them best. The Christmas Blend Espresso Roast, on the other hand, features a deeper, darker blend and complex flavor profile with plummy sweetness and earthy spiciness.

23rd anniversary journal

Since this year marks the brand’s 23rd year in the Philippines, the company brings in a commemorative 23rd Anniversary Journal and Card Gift Set inspired by the iconic Siren from the brand’s logo.

Staying true to the brand’s commitment in supporting sustainable movements, the pages of the planners are produced with eco-friendly papers in a facility certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an independent, nongovernmental and non-profit organization sealed to promote the responsible management of the world’s forests. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo