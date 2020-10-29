THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Celebrity Chefmom Rosebudâs new e-cooking series premieres on YouTube
Celebrity Chefmom Rosebud Benitez shows how to cook her U.S. Pork Spareribs Sinigang with Watermelon recipe made with U.S. Pork on the second episode of “U.S. Pork,Eats the Best” on her Youtube channel last August.
Photo Release
Celebrity Chefmom Rosebud’s new e-cooking series premieres on YouTube
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Keeping an interesting meal plan for the stay-at-home lifestyle, Celebrity Chefmom Rosebud Benitez once again shares a series of delectable dishes on “U.S. Pork, Eats the Best,” the newest e-cooking series on her Youtube channel.

Featuring U.S. Pork as the main ingredient of the recipes, Chefmom Rosebud highlights the importance of cooking using a high-quality and wholesome product. For the first two episodes, she demonstrates her U.S. Pork Belly Casserole recipe, and U.S. Pork Spareribs Sinigang with Watermelon, perfect for every family occasion.

In the U.S., pigs are fed with quality U.S. corn and soybean that give it a unique sweet taste, juiciness, and tenderness, upgrading every dish that comes with it. But there’s more to its taste and tenderness that makes U.S. Pork her go-to meat option for her family-friendly recipes.

“What I love about the U.S. Pork is that the pigs were grain-fed to perfection so it’s definitely a high-quality and delicious meat option for hearty dishes. As a chef, using U.S. Pork in the food I cook is also a lot more convenient with its consistent primal and new pork cuts,” says Chefmom Rosebud.

A closer look at Chefmom Rosebud’s decadent U.S. Pork Belly Casserole recipe.
Photo Release

Brought into the Philippines by local meat importers, consumers are assured of its very high quality and guaranteed wholesomeness that stem from the most stringent food safety standards monitored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Another USDA agency, Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), also checks and operates livestock health & welfare programs. Both agencies are recognized by the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

Additionally, when it comes to nutrition, U.S. Pork is nutrient-rich with a relatively low calorific value. Aside from providing protein, pork also provides many other important vitamins and minerals and serves as a primary source of Vitamins B6, B12, Niacin, and Riboflavin, and a good source of iron, as well. Chefmom Rosebud also agrees that many cuts of pork are as lean or even leaner than chicken.

Finally, American farmers value sustainability. As seen over the last decade, the U.S. is leading the advancement of animal agriculture’s environmental and conservation efforts. The sustainable agricultural practices of American farmers are intended to protect the environment, expand the Earth’s natural resource base, and maintain and improve soil fertility.

Authentic U.S. Pork, stamped with the U.S. Pork logo on its packaging, is available at all leading supermarkets nationwide. Subscribe to Chefmom Rosebud Benitez on Youtube and get ready to cook a wide range of appetizing U.S. pork recipes for the entire family to enjoy.

The finished product of Chefmom Rosebud’s U.S. Pork Spareribs Sinigang with Watermelon recipe.
Photo Release

 

For more information on USMEF and its upcoming promos, please visit www.usmef.org. You can also like and follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USMEFASEAN.

MEAT EXPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Celebrity Chefmom Rosebud’s new e-cooking series premieres on YouTube
1 hour ago
Celebrity Chefmom Rosebud Benitez shares a series of delectable dishes on “U.S. Pork, Eats the Best,” the newest...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
All treats no tricks at Ortigas Malls’ Halloweek Mask-erade!
2 days ago
Want an awesome way to enjoy Halloween this year? Whether you’re spending at home or at any Ortigas Malls, you’ll...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
These Pinoy influencers are raving about the newest dessert craze with health benefits!
By Gerald Dizon | 2 days ago
Kryz Uy, Andi Manzano and Sam YG tell us exactly why this oatmeal cream pie recipe is the next big thing on the food tre...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
3 days ago
No tricks: Treats for stay-at-home Halloween celebration
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Kids might be unable to roam around to play trick-or-treat this year due to pandemic restrictions. Still, their Halloween...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Rum's Negros plantation reopens to visitors, launches contest for free tours
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Now that the local government has eased travel restrictions, for those making their travel bucket list, Negros, the country’s...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
7 days ago
Johnny Manahan's daughter Juana advocates healthy eating in new cook book
7 days ago
“This cookbook is the next step, as a tool to reach even more people and as a way to keep the recipes handy,” said...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with