How Maxâ€™s Restaurant stays resilient amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — This October 18 marks the 75th anniversary of Max’s Restaurant, a beloved culinary heritage brand. In a year that has seen unprecedented changes in the way we work, live, and eat, it is a remarkable milestone, nonetheless, that deserves to be celebrated.



From its humble origins along Scout Tuazon in post-World War II Philippines - serving American troops delicious, tender, juicy, and crispy fried chicken - this once-simple cafe started by Maximo Gimenez and his niece Ruby Trota has since expanded into a global household name and a proud Filipino tradition, not just in the Philippines but across the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Singapore.



This coming Sunday, over 160 Max’s Restaurants will be celebrating this proud family legacy that continues to this day, led by the Trota and Fuentebella families.



For 75 years, the restaurant chain has consistently delighted customers near and far with honest-to-goodness food, anchored by its famous Sarap-To-The-Bones Fried Chicken and renditions of classic local dishes that have long-established this homegrown success story as the flagship of Filipino culture and cuisine.

Now, even as social distancing remains a top priority and staying at home is encouraged, “The House That Fried Chicken Built” continues to be there for every kind of family who comes together and celebrates their occasions, big and small—wherever, however, and whomever they choose to do it with.



“2020 has certainly been an extraordinary year for us and if there’s one thing that we can take away from being around for 75 years, it is to stay true to our purpose,” said Mark De Joya, Operations & Marketing Director of Max’s Restaurant.

“We stand by our promise that has driven us for the past 75 years and will continue to do so in the years ahead, here and across the globe: to bring families together.”



In honor of this special occasion, the restaurant chain is introducing a series of birthday events that are sure to give customers a delightful experience, whether they choose to dine-in, takeout, or order for delivery.



First up, families who dine-in on October 18 automatically get 75% off their regular fried chicken with every order of 75th Blowout Bundle that includes one Sinigang na Tiyan ng Bangus, Sizzling Tofu and a regular Pancit Canton priced at P957. Rewards cardholders can enjoy the exclusive perk of having their favorite fried chicken for P75.

With every 75th Delivery Blowout Bundle (P1,324) order that comes with one regular Fried Chicken, Sinigang na Tiyan ng Bangus, and Sizzling Tofu, add P75 to get your choice of 75 Specials - whether it’s a regular Pancit Canton, Lumpiang Shanghai or Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet. This promo is valid for delivery transactions only on October 18.



“As a show of appreciation to all our loyal customers for the past 75 years, we offer these special deals so they can join us in celebrating our anniversary. Looking ahead, we remain committed to be there for every kind of family in the moments they choose to come together and support it with our quality meals and exceptional service,” added De Joya.

