COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: A delicious glimpse on Japanese cooking in video series by Herald Suites
In response to requests from diners, Herald Suites, in collaboration with Hatsu Hana Tei, will release a six-cooking session video series to be shown every two weeks.
Photo Release
WATCH: A delicious glimpse on Japanese cooking in video series by Herald Suites
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Because the dishes in Herald Suites Japanese restaurant Hatsu Hana Tei have gained a loyal following among Japanese guests and locals, its secrets can no longer remain in Chef Koichi Kondo's kitchen.

In response to requests from diners for online demonstrations of some of their favorite dishes, Herald Suites, in collaboration with Hatsu Hana Tei, has graciously responded by beginning a video series of six cooking sessions to be shown every two weeks.

There is probably no cuisine more delicate in the world as Japanese cuisine. Japanese cookery involves expressing flavors and satisfying the taste buds along with all the other senses. The presentation and serving methods are uniquely its own.

In one simple bite, you will get a complexity of taste and texture. You will also notice that the ingredients are all-natural, absolutely fresh, and served almost immediately after being prepared.

Watch the video below to get a glimpse on the upcoming series:

Chef Koichi Kondo is from Uwajima, a city in Ehime prefecture, Japan. He has been the Executive Chef of Hatsu Hana Tei for the last 20 years, espousing the preservation of Japanese culture as well as ethical values in food preparation.

The first episode of the Itadakimasu Series will airs on October 3, at 10 a.m., beginning with the umami-rich and popular hot pot dish, sukiyaki.

Succeeding cooking sessions will feature: sushi, tempura, okonomiyaki, yakitori, and some new innovations, all to be conducted by Chef Koichi Kondo.

 

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HatsuHanaTei/.

HERALD SUITES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Reno Liver Spread apologizes for non-FDA registration
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The manufacturer of popular liver spread brand Reno apologized to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for failing to get...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Rebooting food tourism over tsokolate, kape and Tsaa
By Kathy Moran | 6 days ago
The Department of Tourism has been at the forefront of promoting Filipino food as a world-class cuisine for many years n...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
A deep dive into Irish whiskeys, served at home
By Scott Garceau | 6 days ago
What’s better than sitting at home alone during COVID lockdown? Sitting at home, learning about Irish whiskey from an...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Eye candy
By Monique Toda | September 24, 2020 - 12:00am
These nine Instagram accounts feature glorious food preparations that are unadulterated eye candy.
6 days ago
Food and Leisure
fbfb
7 days ago
Johnnie Walker launches cocktails to aid Poblacion bar community amid pandemic
7 days ago
To mark its 200th year, Scotch whisky Johnnie Walker introduces the Black Label Origin Series in partnership with one of Manila’s...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
How millennials can satisfy their moods with food and flavor
8 days ago
Whether a true-blue foodie or a budding home cook, millennials satisfy their own cravings.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with