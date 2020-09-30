WATCH: A delicious glimpse on Japanese cooking in video series by Herald Suites

MANILA, Philippines — Because the dishes in Herald Suites Japanese restaurant Hatsu Hana Tei have gained a loyal following among Japanese guests and locals, its secrets can no longer remain in Chef Koichi Kondo's kitchen.

In response to requests from diners for online demonstrations of some of their favorite dishes, Herald Suites, in collaboration with Hatsu Hana Tei, has graciously responded by beginning a video series of six cooking sessions to be shown every two weeks.



There is probably no cuisine more delicate in the world as Japanese cuisine. Japanese cookery involves expressing flavors and satisfying the taste buds along with all the other senses. The presentation and serving methods are uniquely its own.

In one simple bite, you will get a complexity of taste and texture. You will also notice that the ingredients are all-natural, absolutely fresh, and served almost immediately after being prepared.

Watch the video below to get a glimpse on the upcoming series:

Chef Koichi Kondo is from Uwajima, a city in Ehime prefecture, Japan. He has been the Executive Chef of Hatsu Hana Tei for the last 20 years, espousing the preservation of Japanese culture as well as ethical values in food preparation.



The first episode of the Itadakimasu Series will airs on October 3, at 10 a.m., beginning with the umami-rich and popular hot pot dish, sukiyaki.

Succeeding cooking sessions will feature: sushi, tempura, okonomiyaki, yakitori, and some new innovations, all to be conducted by Chef Koichi Kondo.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HatsuHanaTei/.