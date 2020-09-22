COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Johnnie Walker launches cocktails to aid Poblacion bar community amid pandemic
These special cocktails come as the second installment of OTO’s monthly collaboration concoctions, most of the proceeds from which will go to helping the Poblacion bar community.
Stevepb via Pixabay
(Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 7:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — To mark its 200th year, Scotch whisky Johnnie Walker introduces the Black Label Origin Series in partnership with one of Manila’s favorite cocktail joints, OTO.

The limited-edition collection celebrates the spirit of exploration and the many flavor profiles of Scotland. Ideal for whisky drinkers who appreciate Black Label and are keen to go on a journey of flavor and exploration, the Black Label Origin Series features two blends: the Speyside Origin and the Label Lowlands Origin, available exclusively at The Booze Shop (Boozeshop.ph). Each of the two blends are made exclusively using whiskies from the Speyside and Lowland regions of Scotland to bring out the primary flavor characteristics of those areas. 

Speyside Origin is a light and fruity whisky with hints of cut green apple and orchard fruit. Made exclusively from quality single malts from the Speyside region, it features whisky from the distilleries of Cardhu and Glendullan at its heart. Meanwhile, Lowlands Origin has a luxuriously sweet and creamy mouthfeel, with vanilla character and subtle notes of toffee. It is made exclusively from a variety of single malt and grain whiskies from the Lowlands, including distilleries of Glenkinchie and Cameronbridge. 

There will be two Black Label Origin Series cocktails that will be available in OTO for a month starting sometime in September. 

The "Take Over, The Breaks Over" is made with Black Label Speyside Origin as the base, plus sherry port, pandan syrup and citric adjusted tepache, creating a mix that’s rich in citrus flavors, with hints of pineapple, vanilla and berry fruits. Meanwhile, "Good Times, Bad Times" features Lowlands Origin, corn tea, ripe mango and palm sugar syrup. It has a smoky taste with flavors of toasted nuts, popcorn and caramel. These special cocktails come as the second installment of OTO’s monthly collaboration concoctions, most of the proceeds from which will go to helping the Poblacion bar community.

