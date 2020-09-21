How two sisters turned a mothers' day surprise into a growing online business

MANILA, Philippines — A simple Mothers’ Day surprise by two sisters for their mom turned into a growing online business as they found a market of hungry quarantined Filipinos yearning to satisfy their cravings for sweet baked goodies.

Angelica Salac, 18, baked her mother’s favorite Brazo de Mercedes and since it was a big hit in the household, she and her sister Monica Salac, 22, got the idea to sell it online like so many others seeking additional income amid the pandemic.

“Madaming mga nagsa-start ng online business, lalo na sa food, at saka yung mga tao. nasa bahay lang so nakita namin na malaki din potential na mag-start ngayon,” Monica, an HRM graduate, told Philstar.com in an online video interview.

She has been under a no-work, no-pay scheme in her job at a restaurant for three months since community quarantine measures were implemented in Metro Manila. She said she only gets paid for the few hours that she has to work when her employer has tasks for her.

Monica’s HRM training coupled with Angelica’s innate talent for baking led them to start their online baking business “Nics&Geli” and they market their products on popular social media sites Facebook and Instagram.

They admitted they had some trouble getting their business off the ground and reaching out to more customers.

“It was very tiring on the first day. We decided to collect all the orders, mostly from family and friends, and processed them in just one day,” Monica recalled.

“We got really overwhelmed. We were baking from morning until night and had to alternate in using just one oven for all orders,” she said.

From that first day in May when they sold around 50 boxes, they have since managed to sell about 500 boxes in total in August and have expanded their line of products.

“We already have a lot of returning customers who order when they have events or celebrations at home or even if they are just craving for something,” Monica said.

Asked what advice they would give to others looking to start their own online business, Monica and Angelica said they should look for something that they are naturally interested in so they don’t get bored and get tired because they will be enjoying.

“Look at your own talents,” Monica said. “It would be best if you are able to enhance your own talents and skills while running your business.”

“Of course, most important is that your products should be timely considering everything that is happening today,” she added.

The two sisters are committed to the business and are already thinking about how they can continue it even once the quarantine measures are lifted and they return to work and school.

“Sayang din na meron kaming na build na market, tapos natuwa rin kami kasi nagugustohan ng mga tao yung binebenta namin, so sayang naman if bigla kaming mawawala,” Monica said.