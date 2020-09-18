COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
foodpanda rides to Batangas, Butuan, DasmariÃ±as, Iligan, Koronadal, Ormoc, and more
Thanks to foodpanda's dedicated riders, the quality and satisfaction of customers are consistently in check.
Photo Release
foodpanda rides to Batangas, Butuan, Dasmariñas, Iligan, Koronadal, Ormoc, and more
(Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — On-demand food delivery service foodpanda announced its expansion to more cities in the Philippines, solidifying the brand’s position as the biggest online food and grocery delivery service in the country.

Among the new places where foodpanda is now available are Malolos, Dasmarinas, Iligan, Legazpi, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, Olongapo, Novaliches, and Batangas.  

foodpanda has been constantly growing, as people turn to delivery apps during these challenging times.

The expansion to new cities reflects its commitment to serving more Filipinos with unparalleled delivery service. foodpanda delivers dishes from a range of global and local cuisines as well as grocery items to your doorstep.

It is founded on the “three Cs” of food delivery service, simplifying life for its customers.

1. Choices

foodpanda gets your food so you don’t have to. You can stay at home and remain focused on attending to work or family duties without having to worry about what to eat.

foodpanda is now available are Malolos, Dasmarinas, Iligan, Legazpi, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, Olongapo, Novaliches and Batangas.
Photo Release

With foodpanda and its extensive list of dining partners, you can always order a burger or pizza, milk tea or frappuccino, Japanese or Mexican, and so on.

Aside from your usual favorites, foodpanda is able to satisfy your cravings for your favorite local food from small businesses to establishments waiting to be discovered.

Whatever your food choice may be, know that you’ll get everything in a tap, safe and fast.

2. Convenience 

All the time and energy that goes into going out to buy food or groceries is reduced to simple scrolls and taps on the screen.

foodpanda’s app and website are as easy to access as they are simple to use.

With a few taps here and there, expect a seamless experience for every order delivered to your doorstep in less than twenty-five minutes.

3. Customer perks and rewards 

Lastly, foodpanda offers deals and offers for its valued customers like no other.

Enjoy regular discounts and free delivery promos. From food to goods, you’ll surely end up loving its endless list of benefits whether you’re on a tight budget or feeling the need to indulge.

foodpanda is definitely just a tap away for your food and grocery needs.
Photo Release

These prime offerings make foodpanda the top delivery service of choice in any market it enters. That includes city centers, where a fast-paced lifestyle leaves little time for going out, as well as non-urban areas, where the distance between home and restaurant often makes it a chore to buy essentials. 

Thanks as well to its dedicated riders, as the quality and satisfaction of customers are consistently in check.

Whether you’re busy at home or enjoying a weekend with family, foodpanda is definitely just a tap away for your food and grocery needs. Check out restaurants and shops that are now available in your area!

 

For more information, visit the website at www.foodpanda.ph. Follow them on social at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Download the app for Android or iOS.

FOODPANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
6 hours ago
'Tis the time to level up your Christmas celebrations at SM
6 hours ago
This year may have been imperfect, but that is all the more reason to level up your Christmas celebrations as you reconnect...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
1 day ago
Easy meals for celebrating at home
By Millie and Karla Reyes | 1 day ago
I have learned many lessons during the last six months; the most meaningful is the appreciation and celebration of life! So...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
1 day ago
Why you should fry chicken twice & other scientific food tips
By Sharwin Tee | 1 day ago
Chef Kenji Lopez-Alt, a James Beard award winner for his cookbook The Food Lab, is committed to explaining the scientific...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
1 day ago
On making adversity look delicious
By Gabbie Tatad | 1 day ago
Restaurateurs Nowie and Odette Potenciano are so well-accustomed to a pivot, you could call them the prima ballerinas of the...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
3 days ago
How millennials can satisfy their moods with food and flavor
3 days ago
Whether a true-blue foodie or a budding home cook, millennials satisfy their own cravings.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Exclusive
6 days ago
Home food business? Celebrity chef Margarita Fores shares some advice
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Whether you are someone mulling to join the food business craze or trying to keep your existing one afloat, Chef Margarita...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with