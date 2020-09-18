'Tis the time to level up your Christmas celebrations at SM

MANILA, Philippines — This year may have been imperfect, but that is all the more reason to level up your Christmas celebrations as you reconnect with your loved ones to celebrate life and holiday cheer.

As we usher in the holidays, SM Supermalls will continue to be a part of every family’s holiday celebrations as the country bounces back and enjoys the season’s merriment. No need to worry because health and social distancing measures are in place at SM to help ensure your safety and that of your loved ones.

Here are some things to look forward to as SM Supermalls kicks off the 100-day countdown to Christmas and launches its Christmas 2020 campaign: “Ngayong Pasko, sama-sama tayo sa SM Supermalls — everything’s here!”

1. Gift giving and sharing

Starting September 16, shoppers can look forward to SM’s weekly online catalogues of gift ideas. They can stay updated on the latest fashion and beauty items, toys, food, and more for their loved ones.

There's no stopping you from finding the perfect gifts for your family and friends because SM will be offering tons of digital coupons, freebies and discounts on select items and services.

2. Food feasts

Whether you want to satisfy your cravings or bring home some comfort food for the family, SM has got you covered!

Enjoy dining in with loved ones at SM with its festive and colorful dining areas inside the mall. You can also have a feast at home when you order takeaway and food delivery from participating SM tenants.

This Christmas season, you can expect a lot of family bundles, promos, discounts, and other surprises!

3. #Self-care

Taking care of yourself is key to surviving the pandemic so you can look forward to celebrating a wonderful Christmas with your family.

Head over to SM and get all the essentials you need for yourself like face masks, vitamins and supplements, hygiene and beauty products, and a whole lot more! Why not wrap them up as care packages and give them as gifts too?

4. Lifting the economy

Embody the spirit of giving during the Christmas season by lending a hand to small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic.

Check out special gift items by MSMEs and support local at special SM Christmas markets. Not only do you get to see unique items that make perfect Christmas gifts, you also get to help local and small businesses.

5. Prioritizing health

At SM, your safety is top priority. Even with the pandemic, you’ll still feel the joy of the season with SM, thanks to its online mall services.

Get everything you need from the comfort of your home by hiring an SM Personal Shopper and get free delivery service for a minimum spend of P5,000 starting September 16.

For more gift ideas, sit back and watch live virtual shopping parties with your favorite brands on the SM Supermalls official Facebook page.

Shoppers can also focus on having fun at the mall because SM strictly observes enhanced sanitation and hygiene efforts, as well as social distancing measures, temperature checks, face mask and shield requirements, and cashless payment options, among many others.

6. Enjoy the SM experience

Families and friends can enjoy live performances, family-based online challenges, and in-mall connections stations so they can even talk with their loved ones abroad. Before you know it, SM malls will be all about holiday cheer with exciting, larger-than-life Christmas displays.

You can visit SM malls and capture Christmas memories with your family and friends inside snow globes, augmented reality art, and Christmas characters soon.

Uplift your spirits and come together with your family and friends at SM for the holidays.

