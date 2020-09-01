How millennials can satisfy their moods with food and flavor

MANILA, Philippines — Millennials are go-getters. They are the generation who go for their goals, go out for new adventures, and go for whatever suits their moods.

This pandemic, however, has found them restricted as they spend their days at home and as they adhere to safety protocols. Nevertheless, as they face new situations and emotions, millennials don’t stop at expressing themselves.

One expression they have turned to is cooking. Whether a true-blue foodie or a budding home cook, millennials satisfy their own cravings. Often, we get to see them posting their most-craved, home-style Filipino dishes, which they themselves prepared and cooked!

And luckily for this generation, there’s now a CDO product that is packed with home-style sarap of juicy and meaty chicken cuts. This is the CDO Chicken Franks that matches their every mood.

Big, juicy and savory, these frankfurters are made from meaty and tender chicken cuts. Truly, the CDO Chicken Franks is a step up from the usual hotdog in the market.

So whatever they are in the mood for, here are three easy yet tasty CDO Chicken Franks recipes that millennial foodies and home-cooks can get their hands on:

Chicken Franks Burrito for a festive mood

Missing all the festivals you go to during your travels here and abroad? Relieve the festive vibes and flavors with this burrito with a twist.

Ingredients

1 Pack CDO Chicken Franks Classic Jumbo 500g

1 Pack flour tortilla

1 Carrot, julienne

1 Red bell pepper, julienne

1 Green bell pepper, julienne

1 Cucumber, julienne

1 Stalk green leaf lettuce, cleaned

1 Cup salsa dressing (as dip)

Procedure

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Place CDO Chicken Franks on heated grill and cook according to packaging instruction. Set aside. Cook tortilla wrap until thoroughly heated on each side. Lay warm tortilla, then layer lettuce, CDO Chicken Franks, carrot, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and cucumber. Fold on each side. Serve with salsa dressing.

Chicken Franks in a Bun for a comforting mood

Want a delicious and warm food that can comfort you whenever feeling down or worried? This familiar dish does just that but with the goodness of chicken franks.

Ingredients

1 Pack CDO Chicken Franks Classic Jumbo 500g

1 Pack hotdog bun

1 Stalk green leaf lettuce, cleaned

Oil, for cooking

Mustard and Ketchup as condiment

Procedure

Heat oil in a frying pan. Place CDO Chicken Franks on heated pan and cook according to packaging instruction. Set aside. On each hotdog buns, layer lettuce and CDO Chicken Franks. Served with mustard and Ketchup.

Chicken Franks corndog for a creative mood

Your creativity is fueled by various factors like inspiration or emotion. Whenever you’re feeling your most creative, match it with this equally creative dish.

Ingredients

1 Pack CDO Chicken Franks Classic Jumbo 500g

1 Pack wooden skewers

For the batter

2 Cups flour (250g)

1 Cup croutons

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cups milk

2 Eggs

Oil, for cooking

Procedure

Put CDO Chicken Franks on a skewer. Freeze for 30 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, milk, eggs, salt and pepper. Stir until all ingredients are fully incorporated and smooth. Place croutons on a separate dish, set aside. Heat oil in a deep pan or pot to a medium-high heat. Fully dip CDO Chicken Franks in a skewer to the batter, then coat with croutons, and dip again in the batter. Place the battered CDO Chicken Franks in the pan to fry and rotate to evenly cook. Remove when golden brown and place in a dish with paper towel to remove excess oil. Served with your favorite dip.

