Pinoy chef behind one of 'world's best restaurants' ventures into pizza, fried chicken delivery

MANILA, Philippines — Lockdown or not, pizza and fried chicken are among the easiest "fast food" anyone can get via dine-in or delivery.

But with many people getting health-conscious nowadays especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are looking for less-guilt alternatives to quick bites such as pizza and fried chicken.

As such, The Bistro Group recently launched ChowCiao Fried Chicken and Pizza, which, according to the restaurant group, aims to offer dishes "prepared with honest ingredients, made with heart" and "delivered with pride."

“Chow symbolizes the act of eating and Ciao is the well-known Italian greeting for ‘hello.’ “Italian- Italian American cuisine has always been a favorite of the local market and I, myself, love this iconic combination,” explained executive corporate chef Josh Boutwood, the brainchild behind the new pizza and chicken concept.

Boutwood is also behind Bistro's The Test Kitchen, which was recently listed in CNN Global’s Best New Restaurants in Asia for 2020.

As an opening treat, ChowCiao launched its buy one, get one promotion starting August 14, wherein half a chicken comes free with every whole pizza order. Pizza flavors include Truffle, Three Meat, Hawaiian and Prosciutto, while chicken flavors include Original, spicy Buffalo, Japanese-inspired Honey Miso & Furikake, Sweet BBQ and Chipotle & Queso Fresco, available on GrabFood and open for direct delivery and pick up at The Plaza at Arya Residences, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The pizza flavors come in the classic Margherita (tomato, mozzarella, basil); Spicy Pepperoni (tomato, chili, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano); Prosciutto (tomato, mozzarella, oregano, arugula, prosciutto ham); the chunky Three-meat (omato, mozzarella, smoked bacon, fennel sausage, pepperoni, oregano); the Napolitana (tomato, olive, garlic, cherry tomatoes, anchovy and Hawaiian (tomato, mozzarella, pineapple, smoked ham).

There are also partial to white pizzas, including the aromatic Truffle (black truffle, mushroom, mozzarella, oregano); Agliata (marinated garlic, oregano, cherry tomatoes); the ever-popular Four Cheese (mozzarella, gorgonzola, asiago, pecorino, romano cheeses) and Campagna (spinach, fennel sausage, mozzarella, chili).

To go with chicken and pizzas, the new diner also offers side dishes such as Seasoned Wedges (Naked and Loaded) and Macaroni N Cheese.

"I love food that’s cooked open-fire. The flavor’s kind of more evolved, than (cooking) in gas or electric,” Boutwood once told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

