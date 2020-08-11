Craving for Michelin-star food? Next-level delivery app caters to premium needs

MANILA, Philippines — For urban consumers seeking a stress-free and a more convenient "new normal," a new delivery app was launched to offer premium lifestyle choices.

From everyday essentials like groceries and medicine to "wants" like gourmet food served hot from Michelin-star restaurants, are now made accessible via new all-in-one lifestyle delivery app Pick.A.Roo to make one's stay-at-home life more bearable.

The hygienic and contactless mobile platform allows users to safely avail of its growing list of over 300 partner brands and stores, including Central by Landers Supermarket, S&R, Manila Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Manila, Shangri-La at the Fort, Tim Ho Wan, Kam’s Roast, Hawker Chan and Tsuta, The Grid, Wolfgang's Steakhouse, Paradise Dynasty, Las Flores, The Test Kitchen by Chef Josh Boutwood, The Parenting Emporium, Mothercare, Bodum, Gourdo’s, Joseph Joseph, MedExpress, Beyond the Box and more.

“We want to differentiate and empower high-quality local brands and premium retailers by creating a curated online space for them,” the app's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Crystal Gonzalez said in a release.

Users will be able to order from any establishment within a 10-kilometer radius at an introductory service fee of P168 per delivery (P80 delivery fee and P88 shopper fee). Categories to be featured on the app include Premium Grocery, Luxury Hotels, Tech & Gadgets, Premium Eats, Home & Kitchen, Babies & Kids, Farm-to-Table, Love Local, Gifts & Hobbies, Snacks & Sweets, Bakery & Cafe, Safety Essentials, Everyday Eats and Booze. Upcoming categories are Pet Care, Self Care, Hardware & DIY and Office & School Supplies.

The public beta version will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play beginning next Tuesday, August 18.

