Bring Hyun Bin anywhere you go with Smart's fan merch promo

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart continues to bring South Korean superstar Hyun Bin closer to his legions of Filipino fans as it launches a new promo featuring exclusive merchandise and bonus data for subscribers.

Under the promo, Smart subscribers may bring Hyun Bin anywhere they go by scoring limited-edition pillows, posters, and even table tops. All they have to do is renew or sign up for a Smart Signature plan or purchase Smart Prepaid load.

Smart Postpaid subscribers can choose from four sets of freebies consisting of various combinations of the Hyun Bin poster, pillow, or tabletop—depending on the Smart Signature Plan they are renewing or signing up for at participating Smart Stores, or via the Smart Online Store.

These Hyun Bin perks are made even sweeter with the addition of up to 60GB of bonus data allocation valid for one month, enabling fans to stream and watch all their favorite Korean shows, videos, and movies online.

In addition, Smart Prepaid subscribers can get hold of a free Hyun Bin poster with every P500 worth of load purchase, and a free Hyun Bin pillow with every P1,000 worth of load purchase. This promo is available at Smart Stores, Smart Online Store, distributor stores, and selected retail partners.

Here are the complete mechanics of the promo:

For Smart Postpaid subscribers

For Smart Prepaid subscribers

Hyun Bin fans would not want to miss out on the chance to take a piece of their idol home! Head over to your nearest Smart Store or visit the Smart Online Store to load up, or to renew or sign up for a Smart Signature Plan!

'Simple. Smart Ako.'

In Smart’s latest TV commercial, Hyun Bin rides a sports car and zooms past the city streets—a fitting reference to the blazing speeds by which Filipinos can enjoy their daily dose of entertainment powered by Smart LTE and Giga Promos.

The ad strongly concludes with Hyun Bin delivering Smart’s new tagline in Filipino, “Simple. Smart Ako.”

This is a reference to Smart’s commitment to bring simple solutions and amazing experiences to Filipinos so that they may enjoy all their passions—including Hyun Bin and his body of work as an actor and celebrity.

Smart’s new campaign follows a string of awards from third-party mobile analytics firms—including Ookla and Opensignal*—that recognize Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network.

For more details and updates on Smart’s exclusive Hyun Bin merch, as well as the latest prepaid and postpaid offers, visit http://smart.com.ph/HyunBinFreebies, and follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook at www.fb.com/SmartCommunications.

