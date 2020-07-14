Korean specialty store No Brand is now on Metromart

MANILA, Philippines — No Brand is now open to serve more customers via Metromart. The popular Korean specialty store can now deliver to customers within a 5km radius of Robinsons Galleria Ortigas and Robinsons Galleria South, San Pedro Laguna.

Customers can start buying their favorite No Brand snacks, beverages, and other items from the comfort of their homes.

Starting with 150 of its best-selling products, No Brand hopes to include more products in the online delivery app to delight more consumers.

With the demand for Korean products, customers can also contact the stores to order and have these items picked up by their preferred courier. Payments can be settled through GCash or PayMaya.

No Brand officially launched in Robinsons Galleria Ortigas last November 26, 2019. It is known for its no-frills marketing, premium products at affordable prices.

For more information about No Brand, follow their official Facebook page @Nobrandph or join their Viber group: Robinsons Galleria Ortigas (83) 615-441 and Robinsons Galleria South (84) 209-418.