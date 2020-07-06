COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Along with a new look is a long-standing promise: preserving freshness and flavor so that everyone can bring home delicious, affordable and easy-to-prepare meals
Photo Release
CDO turns 45 with a brand new look, keeps true taste of home
(Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 made Filipinos face a lot of changes in terms of personal habits, routines and even working environments.

As food company CDO celebrates 45 years of serving millions of Filipino families with signature home-style products such as Funtastyk Tocino, Karne Norte, Highlands, San Marino, and Danes, among many others, they’re also introducing a brand new identity to welcome a new audience.  

Along with a new look is a long-standing promise that has stayed true for the brand throughout decades: preserving freshness and flavor so that everyone can bring home delicious, affordable and easy-to-prepare meals.

The changing times have kept Filipino families from sharing mealtimes together. CDO’s tagline, "Food That Brings You Home," is a testament to its mission of bringing these families home with the authentic taste of their home-style meals.

In the past few decades, CDO has successfully championed quality mealtimes that have fostered great relationships among Filipino families. As a result, millions have come to choose CDO’s trusted-quality for their food.

CDO’s new look is intended to adapt its founding vision to the needs of people who prepare our meals every day. It’s a celebration of an intrinsic aspiration to bring home-style meals to our table.

The refreshed identity is a product of the collaboration between CDO and its partner agencies, ASPAC, PINO and Flying Fish Lab. The brand mark made by PINO, captures CDO’s genuine narrative of championing mealtimes through modernized forms and elements from the original brand silhouette.

The warm colors represent the brand’s warm motherly personality, while the spoon and fork surrounding the brand name highlights the importance of mealtimes, showing how the brand is embracing current customers while inviting new ones to the table.

As CDO embraces a new decade, expect one thing to stay the same: the true taste of home that we all love.

We all know by now how it all started from humble beginnings. From operating in their family kitchen, the Ong household eventually turned their residential lot into a small meat processing plant in the 70s.

The company was initially registered as CDO Food Products in 1975 and was later changed into Foodsphere Inc. in 1981. Since then, it has become the flagship brand for a wide array of processed meat products millions of Filipino families now enjoy.

Over the past decades, this homegrown business has expanded into one of the biggest Filipino enterprises in the food industry. This wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the combined dedication of Cora Ong, her husband, the late Jose “Pepe” Ong, and the rest of her family in fulfilling their vision for the brand.

It started from pure love of cooking and is driven by an empowered spirit to serve the nation with the trusted quality of CDO for many more years to come.

 

Find out what's new with CDO by following them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CDO.Foodsphere/.

CDO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
CDO turns 45 with a brand new look, keeps true taste of home
1 hour ago
CDO celebrates 45 years of authentic, home-style meals with a refurbished brand look.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
4 days ago
Benny's Place opens with new look, new dishes and old, fond memories
By Millet M. Mananquil | 4 days ago
The Tantocos are purveyors of a distinctlifestyle, which includes fashion and food.The industry crossover began decadesago...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
4 days ago
Shangri-la rolls out the ‘Welcome back ‘ Mat
By Scott Garceau | 4 days ago
Guests who come to Shangri-La as it reopens will be greeted with a new welcome kit: it’s called the Shangri-La Cares...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
Pizza Hut celebrates food delivery frontliners through Rider’s Pizza Day
7 days ago
As a show of appreciation to delivery riders, Pizza Hut is celebrating Riders’ Pizza Day.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
10 days ago
Quarantine baking wave: 5 things first-time bakers 'knead' to know
10 days ago
If you’ve decided to join in the bread baking frenzy, but don’t know where to start, The Maya Kitchen gives tips...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
11 days ago
How ‘real girl’ Johanna Garcia broke out of her toy kitchen
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 11 days ago
Real Girl, Toy Kitchen’s Johanna Garcia says, ‘I was complaining (about my tiny kitchen) one time but my mom said,...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with