Pizza Hut will give a box of Regular Hawaiian Supreme Handstretched Pizza for free to the corresponding delivery rider for every ala carte order of a Large Super Supreme Pan Pizza
Photo Release
Pizza Hut celebrates food delivery frontliners through Rider’s Pizza Day
(Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — As a show of appreciation to delivery riders, Pizza Hut is giving away a box of free pizza for every ala carte order that they deliver on June 30.

Dubbed Riders’ Pizza Day, Pizza Hut will give a box of Regular Hawaiian Supreme Handstretched Pizza for free to the corresponding delivery rider for every ala carte order of a Large Super Supreme Pan Pizza.

This is one of Pizza Hut’s most beloved pizza flavors made with nine delicious toppings on signature Pan Pizza.

“Pizza Hut values the everyday, modern-day delivery hero, which is why we decided to honor their hard work through this initiative. It’s our own simple way of giving back to our delivery partners for helping us bring food safely to countless Filipino homes,” said Lorent Adrias, marketing manager for Pizza Hut..

Orders can be made through Pizza Hut’s hotline 8911-11-11 for Metro Manila, #11111 for provincial orders, via www.pizzahut.com.ph, or through food delivery partners GrabFood and FoodPanda.

 

Don’t miss out on the latest deals and promos from Pizza Hut by visiting their official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pizza-hut.

