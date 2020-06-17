COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Dishes from Take Me Out by Novotel Manila are prepared in line with internationally prescribed sanitation and meticulous hygiene standards.
Photo Release
Novotel Manila brings its brand of hospitality into your homes
(Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Araneta City’s first Novotel brand whips out home signature selections from their award-winning dining outlets, Food Exchange Manila, Sabor Bar de Vinos, Gourmet Bar, and Indulge Gelato.

You and your family can now enjoy the Novotel Manila Araneta City’s brand of hospitality in your homes and private spaces.

As it is Novotel’s promise to stay by its loyal patrons’ side during these times, the hotel has made its Take Me Out by Novotel Manila menu available daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The offer has three diverse menu categories to choose from: Ready-to-Eat, which serves freshly cooked dishes and ready to consume, Ready-to-Cook, which serves raw, vacuum-packed frozen marinated meals like chicken inasal and pork belly, and Ready-to-Reheat, which prepares cooked vacuum-packed frozen local all-time favorites such as sisig, adobo, and caldereta.

Pair these dishes with a satisfying spread of dessert and gelato flavors from bread shop boulangerie, Indulge Gelato. Patrons can also unwind at home with Sabor Bar De Vinos’ wine selection.

Out of the three menu options of Take Me Out by Novel Manila, the Ready-to-Cook category prepares raw, vacuum-packed frozen marinated meals like chicken inasal and pork belly.
Photo Release

These dishes are prepared in line with internationally prescribed sanitation and meticulous hygiene standards. All orders are prepared only upon confirmation, to ensure the meals’ freshness, in line with the program’s moving philosophies – freshly prepared and responsibly sourced.

The hotel uses sugar cane containers instead of plastic material and it gets its organic produce from its own sustainable garden El Dorado farm located in San Mateo, Rizal. The hotel also follows online, contact-less payment policies, accepting credit and debit cards.

Upon order confirmation, orders are available for pickup at the secondary lobby at the Hotel's Ground Floor.

Place your orders today!

 

To check out full menu and to place orders, visit Novotel Manila Araneta City’s official Facebook page, or through our delivery concierge at (632) 899079999 and 09498865591 or email H7090@accor.com.

NOVOTEL MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
56 minutes ago
Novotel Manila brings its brand of hospitality into your homes
56 minutes ago
Novotel Manila has made its Take Me Out by Novotel Manila menu available daily from 11 AM to 7 PM. 
Food and Leisure
fbfb
3 hours ago
Father’s Day feast is just taps away with food-to-go by SM
3 hours ago
We may be stuck at home but it’s no reason to let Dad’s Day pass by like a breeze. Celebrate a family feast and...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Rounds of love through pandesal
By Heny Sison | 6 days ago
Give and you shall receive, and it will be given back to you a hundredfold.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Children’s school closes, artisanal pastry business opens
By Joey Brillantes | 6 days ago
Businesswoman Suzette Tieng Yu has a virus. It’s named Unbridled Joy and it’s highly contagious. With a constantly...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
8 days ago
Jollibee introduces 'new normal' dine-in setup
8 days ago
As the brand re-opens more of its stores and resumes dine-in services in select areas, it has intensified the implementation...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
13 days ago
Kitchen city: Food made safe…and delicious
By Paolo Romero | 13 days ago
Food-to-go and meal deliveries in the country are not expected to taper off in the coming months after having seen a swift...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with