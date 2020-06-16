COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
There’s one tried and tested gift every dad could never say no to. And that is a good ol’ fashioned, hearty meal—with the whole fam to boot!
Celebrating Father’s Day at home has never been this good with ready-to-eat, comfort food
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Say what you want about his bad jokes, his brow-furrowing taste in TV and film, and his occasional propensity for grilled food—Dads are, and always will be, one of the most beloved people in our lives.

For a lot of us, they were there when we took our first steps; when we learned to ride the bike; when we were going to our first prom; when we marched up the stage to receive our diplomas; and when we finally landed our first jobs, among many unforgettable life occasions.

Some of them may have been strict, but in their heart of hearts, they just ultimately want the best for us.

As Father’s Day looms just around the corner, we can’t help but strive to make it special for our old man. This time around, we want the best for them.

To dad, with love

While most dads know what they want, some are rare kinds. Sometimes they can be difficult to find gifts for, seldom hinting at specific things they want. Some even prefer to be modest, saying “‘Wag na. No need to make a fuss.”

But most of us who are the classic matigas ang ulo insist. Because celebrating Father’s Day is simply one of the small ways we show our love to them every single year.

When we seem to have exhausted most of our options, never fear! There’s one tried and tested gift every dad could never say no to. And that is a good ol’ fashioned, hearty meal—with the whole fam to boot!

Dining together is made more special despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, which prevents families from going out but allows them to stay safe together.

Bringing the goodness home

Indeed, the times are different, hindering us from our usual dine out on Father’s Day. Fortunately, Pancake House is bringing the goodness right at our homes. 

Have the warm, ready-to-eat, feel-good feast at home—with Pancake House’s Father’s Day bundle! Get to share six pieces Pan Chicken and a DIY Taco Box with the whole fam. 

As an added treat, all advanced orders until June 20 will get an additional two pieces Classic Pan Chicken on June 21.

What’s more, you can conveniently order these classic favorites online, by telephone, or via popular online food delivery apps. This is Pancake House’s way of catering to its valued Filipino customers even in the time of a crisis.

So #ChooseToFeelGood and order the Father’s Day bundle for only P899, subject to delivery charge, via https://delivery.pancakehouse.com.ph, or delivery hotline 888 79000. You can also order through your mobile phones using GrabFood, Food Panda, and LalaFood.

 

For more information on the Father’s Day Bundle by Pancake House, click here. For the list of opened stores, visit https://bit.ly/PancakeHouseSchedule.

5 days ago
Rounds of love through pandesal
By Heny Sison | 5 days ago
Give and you shall receive, and it will be given back to you a hundredfold.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
5 days ago
Children’s school closes, artisanal pastry business opens
By Joey Brillantes | 5 days ago
Businesswoman Suzette Tieng Yu has a virus. It’s named Unbridled Joy and it’s highly contagious. With a constantly...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
7 days ago
Jollibee introduces 'new normal' dine-in setup
7 days ago
As the brand re-opens more of its stores and resumes dine-in services in select areas, it has intensified the implementation...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
12 days ago
Kitchen city: Food made safe…and delicious
By Paolo Romero | 12 days ago
Food-to-go and meal deliveries in the country are not expected to taper off in the coming months after having seen a swift...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
13 days ago
Pizza Hut reopens more branches, offers convenient take-out options
13 days ago
Pizza Hut reopens more stores and implements 'new normal' protocols.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
17 days ago
Old Manila Walks’ Ivan Man Dy shares why Binondo tour is centered on food
By Rosette Adel | 17 days ago
On National Heritage Month, food and culture guide Ivan Man Dy of cultural and historical tour outfit Old Manila Walks recently...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
