Jollibee introduces 'new normal' dine-in setup

MANILA, Philippines — As the world adapts to a “new normal” due to the global novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Filipino fast food chain Jollibee has been gearing up to go the extra mile to ensure the safety of its customers while continuing to deliver quality food and service.

As the brand re-opens more of its stores and resumes dine-in services in select areas, it has intensified the implementation of safety measures and sanitation protocols for its employees and customers.

The customer safety journey starts with the crew and store preparations. All store team members are required to have their temperature checked prior to entry, and while inside - are mandated to wear full protective gear, observe physical distancing, and practice regular handwashing and sanitation.

The entire store – including store fixtures and utensils – undergo intensive cleaning and sanitation before, during and after business operations. Team members are also given vitamin supplements to boost their immune system and telemedicine support to immediately attend to their health needs.

Customers go through a three-step safety check before entering the store: one - stepping on disinfectant mats; two – strict wearing of face masks and three – checking of temperature. Door handles, and other store fixtures and surfaces are disinfected every 30 minutes. For stores with Self-order kiosks or SOKs, they make sure that these SOKs are also sanitized before and after use. Stringent safety protocols are also in place for food preparation and handling.

Counter guards at the main counter were also installed as an additional safety precaution for customers and cashiers during order taking. The counter guards will soon be available in all stores nationwide. In addition, it plans to install table guards on dining tables as an additional safety measure for dine-in customers. There are also markers across their entire store layout – from floor markers, table markers, to seat markers, so customers are consistently guided to maintain at least one-meter distance when queuing and two-meter distance for dine-in.

To make sure all protocols are properly adhered to, the company assigned official Hygiene Ambassadors in every store. They take the lead and oversee the strict implementation of safety precautions, such as wearing of safety gear, physical distancing, no-touch and cashless transactions, and intensified cleaning and sanitation.

There is also a dedicated a priority lane for frontliners, giving medical and healthcare workers, police and military personnel, and other people involved in providing necessities and essential services, with preferential access when ordering in stores.

As a way of welcoming back diners to its stores while ensuring them that their safety remains the brand’s top priority, the company is set to release a video titled “Beeda ang Safety at Saya." The video shows protocols from safety checks for employees and customers, to cleaning and sanitation measures and in-store safety signages and markers. All of these measures are in compliance with the health protocol guidelines set by the Department of Trade and Industry for dine-in restaurants and fastfood establishments.

This same standard of safety is also applied to the brand's delivery service, wherein measures such as intensified sanitation, physical distancing and no-touch transactions have been implemented since the start of the ECQ period.