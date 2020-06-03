COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pizza Hut offers convenient take-out options such as Click and Collect wherein customers can order through the Pizza Hut website, and Car Pick-up wherein they call and order via 8911-1111.
Photo Release
Pizza Hut reopens more branches, offers convenient take-out options
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoying pizza, pasta, and other treats is now more convenient as Pizza Hut reopens more branches around the country and introduces new ways to take out your favorite dishes.

Whatever Pizza Hut specialty you’re craving for, you can have it to-go from your nearest Pizza Hut Branch. With quarantine measures being loosened, Pizza Hut has reopened more branches in Metro Manila and in various areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Now that more branches are open, we are eager to see our customers and we have made certain we are implementing strict health and safety measures to guarantee they are protected when they visit our stores,” said Lorent Adrias, marketing manager of Pizza Hut.

To ensure the well-being of customers and employees, they are required to practice physical distancing inside the restaurant. All surfaces are also regularly sanitized.

Food products are served at a safe distance to minimize contact. Team members follow secure preparation, dispatch, and serving procedures.

Customers who intend to visit their nearest Pizza Hut branch are advised to wear a face mask as a "no mask, no entry" policy is strictly enforced.

Temperature checks and hand and footwear sanitation are also being implemented.

Pizza Hut offers convenient take-out options as well, such as Click and Collect wherein customers may order through the Pizza Hut website and then pick it up from the nearest store.

Another option is Pizza Hut’s Car Pick-up. All customers need to do is call 8911-1111, place their orders at least one hour in advance, drive up to their choice of participating store, open their trunk when instructed by a Pizza Hut team member, and drive away with their order.

“We’ve made certain all Pizza Hut stores nationwide provide safe and worry-free options for take-out orders. This is to guarantee customers can have peace of mind whenever they visit any of our branches,” Adrias said.

 

Check out the complete list of open branches here: https://bit.ly/2LYzVjo. Like and follow Pizza Hut on Facebook at facebook.com/pizzahutphilippines., on Instagram at instagram.com/pizzahutphils, and Twitter at twitter.com/pizzahutphils. You may also visit www.pizzahut.com.ph.

