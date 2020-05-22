Shopping for essentials from Ortigas Malls now safer using MyKuya app

MANILA, Philippines — As we deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are looking for safer and more convenient ways to shop for our daily needs. With this in mind, Ortigas Malls recently partnered with on-demand services app MyKuya to provide personal shopping services for its patrons.

By downloading the MyKuya app, you can easily shop for your groceries, medicines, food and other essentials from Greenhills, Tiendesitas and Estancia from the safety of your homes.

Once you click your chosen Ortigas Mall, MyKuya will match you with a “Kuya” or “Ate” who can do your shopping, order food from operating restaurants, or even run a few errands for you.

You can avail of MyKuya services daily as long as you book within the limitations of your city’s imposed curfew. You can also track your orders real time using the MyKuya app.

Here's how you can pay for your transactions:

Transactions up to P1,000 can be covered by your Kuya or Ate first. You can pay them back when the items are delivered to your home. For transactions above P1,000, you can send shopping money via GCash to your Kuya or Ate or have them pick up the payment from you before buying or picking up your items from the mall. You can also use your MyKoin credits on MyKuya and/or your in-app preferred payment method using your credit or debit card.

Visit MyKuya’s Facebook Page for a step-by-step guide in using the app. For more information on operating stores and restaurants in Ortigas Malls, check out www.ortigasmalls.com or go to Greenhills, Estancia, and Tiendesitas social media pages.