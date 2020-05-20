ARC works with influencers, musicians, gamers to fight COVID-19 in #RCColaborate

MANILA, Philippines — Life has drastically changed when the coronavirus swept the world. But one good thing that emerged from this crisis is the philanthropic side of people and business organizations.

One of the companies that immediately mobilized its resources is ARC Refreshments Corp. (ARC), the Philippine manufacturer and distributor of RC Cola products.

ARC has always supported the community in times of trial, actively engaging in corporate social responsibility endeavors since 2012. It has led programs for youth leadership and supported communities during calamities.

Today, ARC joined the front against the novel coronavirus with a series of events that promote safety, cooperation and encourage people to donate to COVID-related causes.

“As a wholly Filipino-owned company, we have the responsibility in helping the community deal with the pandemic by generating awareness regarding the disease and encouraging people to follow ECQ rules,” said James Loverio, head of marketing for ARC.

“If we all work as one, we can expedite the flattening of the number of COVID cases in due time,” he added.

Thus came #RCColaborate, ARC’s umbrella advocacy that aims to empower Filipinos to work together in this unprecedented battle.

Foremost on its list of goals was to make Filipinos observe ECQ rules by staying at home. Making this not only bearable but also meaningful and fun, #RCColaborate, through RC Cola "Pvblic Jam," featured live concerts online from favorite Filipino artists.

In partnership with youth-oriented social and entertainment media website, We the Pvblic, influencers such as Dani Baretto, Chef Miko Aspiras, and Rizza Diaz lend their voice in the campaign.

The campaign was kicked off with Yael Yuzon of Spongecola serenading Filipino netizens around the world. He interacted with more than 718,000 live viewers while sharing song-writing tips. He also encouraged viewers to support medical frontliners by donating to the Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (Diliman) Foundation Inc. via Pvblic Jam’s gogetfunding account.

The Molecular Biology and Biotechnology Foundation is a non-profit organization that assists laboratories and testing centers in diagnosing COVID-19 cases. Donations will be used to purchase laboratory supplies and equipment, testing kits, and flu vaccines, as well to cover transportation costs and laboratory renovations, among others.

Meanwhile, gaming enthusiasts indulged in their favorite video games while contributing to the country. Clash for a Cause was another #RCColaborate activity leveraging on popular online games to encourage donations.

The charity tournament went live on Moymoy Palaboy’s page with Roadfill Macasero as resident shoutcaster. The winning team chose medical and frontliner beneficiaries for their prize. Spectators can also donate via the account posted on the page.

Pvblic Jam is sponsored by RC Cola while Clash for a Cause is supported by Juicy Lemon.

The success of the fight against COVID-19 lies in the collaborative efforts of Filipinos from the government, to the public and its frontliners, to the country’s economic backbone – the business sector.

ARC demonstrates genuine values in business, especially in giving back to the community. Through its #RCColaborate program, it seeks to instill the importance of ECQ compliance but also inspire future leaders in becoming contributing members of society.