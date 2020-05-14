Vico Sotto inks deal to employ 500 tricycle drivers for food delivery

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — To help and support thousands of tricycle drivers and their families in Metro Manila who lost their means of livelihood during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, tech company Foodpanda recently expanded its pandaTODA project in Pasig City in partnership with the city government to provide jobs to at least 500 Pasig City tricycle drivers.

“As we all know, we are in a health crisis right now and a lot of our 'kababayans' are having a really hard time. One of the sectors that are really affected by this crisis is our tricycle drivers. In Pasig we have over 13,000 tricycle drivers. All of them have been hit by this crisis and a lot of them don't know where to get their next meal from. With the help of foodpanda, we will be able to help hundreds of tricycle drivers who have no source of income right now.” said Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

PandaTODA was first introduced in Manila City in partnership with the City Hall of Manila last May 11. The partnership with Pasig City will recruit and train 500 Pasigueño tricycle drivers to become partner riders. They will also have the choice of continuing their engagement with foodpanda beyond the enhanced community quarantine period.

“All the tricycle drivers who will be recruited will undergo training to ensure the highest standards of safety protocol and contactless delivery system. As part of the partnership, they will be provided with uniforms and thermo bags, free of charge. We hope that we will be able to help ease their burden of providing for their families during this difficult time. We are honored to take part in the initiatives of the Pasig City government to provide secure, safe, and sustainable livelihood for its constituents,” said Daniel Marogy, the tech company's Managing Director for Philippines.

“Not only are we helping these tricycle drivers, but we are also going towards the 'New Normal'--reducing the number of close contacts and amount of travel that ordinary citizens need to take,” added Sotto.

To support the local businesses and the community, the food delivery app currently offers free delivery throughout the month of May. Well-loved favorites around Pasig City from Jollibee, Pancake House, Max’s, Teriyaki Boy, to Army Navy and other local businesses such as TCapital, Opteamist, Mamita’s Inasal, and Muramen, among others, are open to ensure customers are able to order all the food they love during this period.

