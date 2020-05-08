COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
There’s no need to go all the way up to Baguio to satisfy your strawberry cravings. Vitamilk has got you covered!
Photo Release
Satisfy strawberry cravings with Vitamilk’s new drink
(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of working from home and keeping healthy, we find renewed wisdom and fresh eyes on how to best adapt to “the new normal.”

The situation may have changed given social distancing measures, but we know our cravings for delicious foods and beverages stay the same.

If it's strawberry you're craving for, there’s no need to go all the way up north to Baguio City. Vitamilk has got you covered when you go to a 7-Eleven store near you!

Pink drink alert

Make the most out of your quick break by indulging in the newest addition to the pink drink craze—Vitamilk Strawberry Soymilk!  

Head on over to 7-Eleven to experience the goodness of strawberry milk. You don’t need a bottle opener to enjoy the sweet creaminess of Vitamilk Strawberry. Simply just grab a bottle, twist the cap open, and you’re ready to go.

Vitamilk Strawberry gives you the flavorful fusion of strawberries and milk reminiscent of your favorite childhood milkshake, all with a light soy taste and pleasant fruity aroma.

Let out the kid in you and pose for the ‘gram using the strawberry soymilk. With its whimsical, blush pink color, it can surely make any photo pop.

Filling and healthy

Leave the guilt out the door as Vitamilk Strawberry has 33% less sugar than the Original variant. It’s also protein-rich, relieving you from “Pagud-tom” moments. With just one bottle, it fills you up and makes you feel good!

Who says you need to feel bad every time you give in to your cravings? When you drink Vitamilk Strawberry, you’re also getting all the goodness of a soy milk including the vitamins and nutrients it provides.

Make work breaks more interesting! Drop by at the nearest 7-Eleven and grab a cold bottle of the delicious, protein-filled pink drink. Grab a bottle of Vitamilk Strawberry now!

 

For more information, follow Vitamilk on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

