Foods for the soul

On this Holy Thursday, two Bible passages resonate with me. The first is John: 6:35: “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst.”

The second is Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God. And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

For someone like me, who works around a tight schedule, manages time and works on meeting deadlines, the global pandemic has humbled me into learning that there are situations I cannot control.

My school is closed, our restaurants are closed, our family is not complete at the moment — with the eldest daughter working in New York — and we rely heavily on going online to be connected with the people we love.

In this time of uncertainty, I am just blessed that we are all safe. I humbly face this new challenge to go through each day, thankful for everything we have, and value what matters most, which is family. I am hopeful and prayerful that this soon will pass. I have realized at the end of the day it is our faith that will see us through these trying times.

The situation has given me the gift of free time to be reflective and more mindful. I have more time to test recipes I put on hold and spend more time cooking for my family at home.

Come Easter Sunday, I will prepare two simple recipes that I would like to share: our family recipes of ukoy and ginataang bilo-bilo in honor of cherished times I spent with my mother, whom I vividly remember prepared these comfort foods for me every time I longed for them. The recipes are easy to follow and the ingredients are all available in the market.