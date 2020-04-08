Food delivery drivers share simple joys, sacrifices as COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — With the whole world struggling due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in different ways, people are learning to appreciate things that may have previously been overlooked.

Apart from healthcare workers, recognition and appreciation has to be extended to unsung heroes like grocery workers, security guards and delivery riders who continue to report to work every day, despite the risks it entails.

In a statement exclusively sent to Philstar.com, GrabFood drivers shared their experience as frontliners in the service of fellow Filipinos.

One such driver is John Nino Abulon Carable, who began as a GrabFood driver-partner only three months ago. He and his wife do not have children to feed yet, but he shared that since they both grew up in poverty, they know how hard it is not to have food on the table.

Even just two days of delayed supply or support from the government already greatly affects them and their need to eat. Given the nature of his job, he does not have the luxury of working from home and still has to go out every day to make a living.

“Nakakatakot din naman, pero mas nakakatakot kasi magutom… At least kahit papano, natutulungan namin sila na manatili na lang muna sa bahay— kami na lang muna ang lalabas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Charlie Espinosa has been a driver-partner since October 2019. Since the enhanced community quarantine took place, he has been working every day, delivering food to Filipinos around the metro. He shared that the situation is not easy for everyone, especially those who still need to go out and work, but he mentions his motivation to keep going is the need to support his family.

He is thankful for his customers, whose continuous orders contribute greatly to the livelihood of driver-partners like him especially in this current situation.

"Nakakatulong din po sila sa akin dahil kumikita naman po ako kapalit ng aking serbisyo sa kanila,” he shared.

Likewise, Aldemor Pelayo continues working as a driver-partner so he can provide food on the table.

According to him, the support given by government is not enough to sustain his family, so even if at times he wants to rest, he instead chooses to work. He also mentioned that putting food on the table and providing essentials for his family is much more needed at a time like this.

He is also very grateful for customers and partner restaurants who have shown him and other drivers kindness. One instance was when workers of a Chowking branch gave them 100 pieces of Chow Fan for themselves. Aldemor and his companions at that time took it upon themselves to call their other riders so they can also share the food.

“Salamat sa mga customers namin na nagtitiwala at hinahayaan nila kami na sa panahon ngayon ay mapagserbisyuhan namin sila,” he enthused.