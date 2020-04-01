ALLURE
Trending photos of an alleged Grab rider who is said to have just ate the food he was supposed to deliver after the order was allegedly canceled by an unknown customer.
Natdemzon Lazo Pagkanlungan via Facebook
GrabFood explains policy after photos of rider eating canceled order went viral
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Food delivery service company GrabFood explained its policies for canceled food orders after photos of an alleged partner rider showing him eating a canceled food order circulated online.

In an e-mail reply exclusively sent to Philstar.com on Wednesday, Grab Philippines, which is behind the mobile application GrabFood, said: "GrabFood’s system actually does not allow orders to be cancelled once rider-partners have placed the order at the restaurant."

According to the company, in the event of "no-shows" wherein the customer refuses to meet the rider-partner to claim the order, the company has a reimbursement policy in place, which can now be done entirely online, without the need to proceed to any physical Grab location.

"For context, rider-partners just need to show photos of the unclaimed food, order receipt, and the GrabChat exchanges," the company assured rider partners and customers.

The company also condemns those who reportedly prank-call or make fake orders.

"We continue to be on the lookout and curb irresponsible behavior from customers on the GrabFood platform. Customers who do not claim their orders will of course have to face corresponding penalties."

The company's response came after photos of a rider showing him eating on the sidewalk circulated online. The photos showed him eating packed food from fast food chain Jollibee.

According to Internet users who shared the photos, the food was from a canceled order amounting to about P300.

"Bilang isang paglilinaw naman sa mga larawan, minabuti ng netizen na si Natdemzon Lazo Pagkanlungan na klaruhin ang pangyayari at dito nga niiya kinumpirma na kinansela nga ng customer ang naturang order sa Grab Food. Umabot raw ang halaga ng order sa PHP300," said one Internet user.

HUMANITY'S TRUE NATURE EXPOSED IN TIMES OF CRISIS Bilang isang paglilinaw naman sa mga larawan, minabuti ng netizen na...

Posted by ????????? ???? on Sunday, March 29, 2020

"Nakakalungkot na ang mga taong kagaya ni Catiloc ay kailangan pang magdusa sa mga pangyayaring ito na hindi naman nila kontrolado. Bilang mga mamamayan, sana ay maging responsable rin tayo sa mga bagay na ginagawa natin lalo na kung alam nating mayroon tayong mga taong na-aagrabyado sa ating mga desisyon," another Internet user said in another post.

GRAB FOOD RIDER kinain na lamang ang kinanselang order ng customer. Imahe: Natdemzon Lazo Pagkanlungan Nakakalungkot...

Posted by Rhoda Costales on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Drivers are among those considered as frontliners and also those hardly hit by the ongoing enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon as part of government's efforts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

