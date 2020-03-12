LIST: 8 worldclass cooking stations to sizzle at Solaire’s 7th anniversary BBQ party

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no denying it from the abundance of sunshine and the rising temperatures outdoors. We’re about to enter the country’s dry season, which no matter how hot and humid is always filled with fun and unforgettable memories.

Knowing this, Solaire becomes the first integrated resort to welcome the season with a sizzling celebration, which also marks its seventh year in the Philippines.

What better venue to do this than the Pool Side and what even better event to stage than a barbecue party? Solaire sure knows how to throw a birthday bash!

Here’s what to expect at Solaire’s seventh anniversary barbecue party happening on March 13 and 14 at the Pool Side.

Trip around the world with 8 cooking stations

The poolside barbecue party is set to be a globetrotter’s culinary dream. It features seven cooking stations that serve a selection of over 55 international dishes from an impressive roster of 14 countries:

Germany station displays the country's signature homemade pork sausage rings and crispy pork knuckles best paired with its German beers. Italy and Spain station features Italian grilled beef skewers and pork belly, plus an antipasti station; as well as Spanish grilled homemade chorizo, grilled mackerel and the well-loved paella valenciana. Middle East and Australia station highlights the famous kebabs—from Lebanese chicken and prawn, Iranian lamb and Arabian beef, to condiments and appetizers like the Tabbouleh salad plus hummus and babaganoush with Arabic and pita breads; while the Land Down Under fires the sand pit to make perfect Blank wood smoked salmon. Its barbecue grill also whips out smoldering Australian beef sirloins and marinated piri-piri. South America station showcases the exotic spices of Latin nations with dishes like the Peruvian chicken skewers, matambre or stuffed flank steaks, and chicken, beef and shrimp anticuchos. USA station puts forth its Cajun-spiced prawns and 48-hour sous vide-cooked baby back ribs, and a mouthwatering carving area that boasts a smoked USDA beef brisket with a gloriously delicious Kansas rub. Korea and Japan station line up the best of the region including Japanese chicken yakitori, grilled miso-marinated salmon and grilled mochi cake; as well as Korean grilled marinated beef (galbigui), spicy grilled squid (ojingeo-tonggui) and spicy chicken barbecue (dak galbi) with added heat from authentic kimchi kinds. Philippines station champions dishes such as spicy lechon baboy, rellenong salmon, spicy kaldereta made with smoked and peppered wagyu beef, and a kilawin station as a refreshing appetizer or zesty palate cleanser. China and Southeast Asia station offers delectable Northern Chinese cumin lamb, China-style fish ball skewers, and roasted duck and pork. There are also the ever-so-popular Thai garlic prawns and Malaysian satay ayam to name a few that represent the Southeast.

An exclusive array of sweets and spirits

Knowing that sumptuous meaty plates must come with the perfect pairing, Solaire is offering a selection of beverages that’s equally international.

Wine pours from bottles of full-bodied whites and rich reds originating from various countries, while beer varieties range from Japan’s classic Sapporo and sake, Germany’s classic Weihenstephan Lager and Erdinger Wheat, to local labels like San Miguel and Engkanto Beer, plus another crowd favorite, Corona Extra, all on free-flow.

Non-alcoholic refreshments are also available.

To make the celebration even sweeter, Solaire also sets up a Dessert Bar among the cooking stations.

Get a slice of the classic New York cheesecake, passion fruit pavlova, strawberry and vanilla mille feuille or a bittersweet chocolate mudcake. There are also Macanese egg tartlets, vibrant eclairs and an assortment of donuts.

An Ice Cream Bar is also on stand where you can top off your favorite flavors with various fruit compotes, sauces, cookie dough and other toppings.

Party the night away

To amp up its annual pool BBQ party, Solaire lets you party the night away with a dazzling drone show and live entertainment by 3rd Avenue and DJ Deej Diaz.

Mark your calendars and book your tables to Solaire’s seventh anniversary barbecue bonanza!

Adult rates are at P3,499+* and P1,750+* for children ages 7 to 12 years old. Children 6 years old and below are free of charge.

For more details and reservations call 8888-8888, or email restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

*Prices are inclusive of 12% VAT and subject to 10% service charge.