ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
The passengers of the helicopter tour will be part of an exhilarating experience flying around the area while immersing in its remarkable aerial view.
Photo Release
Batangas Lakelands offers helicopter tour at Flying Carnival 2020
(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a breathtaking aerial experience? You’re in for a treat as Batangas Lakelands’ amazing helicopter tour, dubbed the Sky Adventures, this March 7 at the Flying Carnival 2020.

In its first foray into this annual event, Batangas Lakelands will give guests the opportunity to ride the Bell 505 helicopter that is operated by their official hotel partner, the Lima Park Hotel.

The passengers will be part of an exhilarating experience flying around the area while immersing in its remarkable aerial view.

Batangas Lakelands will also offer a special version of its Sky Adventures package this Saturday. For a minimum of four persons, they will fly the guests from Carmona, Cavite to Malvar, Batangas to have a mouthwatering steak lunch at the Lima Park Hotel.

What’s more is that the proceeds of this package will be donated to the construction of the Asean Unity Park, one of Lima Park Hotel’s CSR projects this year.

Lastly, Batangas Lakelands is also offering a whopping 50% discount on their Sky Adventures and Land Tours during the three-day event. You may book and buy their tours for special dates this 2020.

To be held at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite from March 6 to 8, the Flying Carnival 2020 is an aviation festival that features hot air balloons, helicopter rides, aerial exhibitions, aviation seminars and many more.

 

For inquiries or reservations about Batangas Lakelands’ tours, email tours@lakelands.com.ph or contact (0917) 852-7735 or (02) 7623-9465.

For more information, visit www.batangaslakelands.ph or follow @batangaslakelands on Facebook or Instagram. For more information regarding the Flying Carnival 2020 event, visit www.philballoonfest.net.

BATANGAS LAKELANDS FLYING CARNIVAL 2020 LIMA PARK HOTEL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Batangas Lakelands offers helicopter tour at Flying Carnival 2020
1 hour ago
Looking for a breathtaking aerial experience? You’re in for a treat as Batangas Lakelands’ amazing helicopter...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
18 hours ago
Is Txoko Asador a secret society of foodies?
By Millie and Karla Reyes | 18 hours ago
MILLIE: Hear ye! Hear ye! There’s a new restaurant that just opened its doors called Txoko, an asador offering unique...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
18 hours ago
Churros + Gelato = Nuki
By Kathy Moran | 18 hours ago
Talk about a marriage made in heaven: one partner is Spanish, one is Italian, and each is better when paired together.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
18 hours ago
This year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be an online awards ceremony
By Cheryl Tiu | 18 hours ago
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants — the annual celebration of gastronomy around the region, often compared to the Oscars...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Exclusive
22 hours ago
Love seafood? BGC restaurant is home to 'Crabzilla'
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
Ten different sizes of crabs are offered as the restaurant’s mainstay, including the massive “Crabzilla”...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Iconic Makati resto-bar reopens with 24k gold burger, other treats
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
A historic restaurant in Makati City has recently reopened to provide a refreshed entertainment and dining experience in Manila,...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with