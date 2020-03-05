Batangas Lakelands offers helicopter tour at Flying Carnival 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a breathtaking aerial experience? You’re in for a treat as Batangas Lakelands’ amazing helicopter tour, dubbed the Sky Adventures, this March 7 at the Flying Carnival 2020.

In its first foray into this annual event, Batangas Lakelands will give guests the opportunity to ride the Bell 505 helicopter that is operated by their official hotel partner, the Lima Park Hotel.

The passengers will be part of an exhilarating experience flying around the area while immersing in its remarkable aerial view.

Batangas Lakelands will also offer a special version of its Sky Adventures package this Saturday. For a minimum of four persons, they will fly the guests from Carmona, Cavite to Malvar, Batangas to have a mouthwatering steak lunch at the Lima Park Hotel.

What’s more is that the proceeds of this package will be donated to the construction of the Asean Unity Park, one of Lima Park Hotel’s CSR projects this year.

Lastly, Batangas Lakelands is also offering a whopping 50% discount on their Sky Adventures and Land Tours during the three-day event. You may book and buy their tours for special dates this 2020.

To be held at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite from March 6 to 8, the Flying Carnival 2020 is an aviation festival that features hot air balloons, helicopter rides, aerial exhibitions, aviation seminars and many more.

For inquiries or reservations about Batangas Lakelands’ tours, email tours@lakelands.com.ph or contact (0917) 852-7735 or (02) 7623-9465.

For more information, visit www.batangaslakelands.ph or follow @batangaslakelands on Facebook or Instagram. For more information regarding the Flying Carnival 2020 event, visit www.philballoonfest.net.