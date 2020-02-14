How love works in luxurious ways at Solaire this Valentine’s

MANILA, Philippines — Go beyond the usual expressions of affection this February with a multitude of luxe presents from hotel dining to entertainment offers at the country’s premier integrated resort, Solaire.

Quality time

Take the celebrations a notch higher with a splendid accommodation package that couples and even families will delight in. Solaire’s ‘’King and Queen of Hearts” is the perfect choice for those who want to truly indulge this Valentine’s Day.

This package is inclusive of a buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (age 6 and below) at Fresh with complimentary access to the Fitness Center and Wet and Dry Sauna, as well as a complimentary K-Park voucher for four hours for children below 12 years old.

Plus, guests get a bottle of champagne, roses and chocolates to add more love and a dash of romance.

Prior reservation is required and is subject to availability.

Delicacies made from the heart

Enchant your date and make surprises more special with an experience that will excite all senses. Solaire’s dining outlets have crafted special themed menus for guests to savor, enjoy and fall in love with this February.

Choose from Solaire’s culinary gems that cater to all cravings and palates.

Starting with Oasis Garden Café which offers a curated a la carte menu featuring hearty and filling dishes, plus a delightful Valentine’s-themed Afternoon Tea set perfect for a romantic start to an evening of wonders.

Multi-award winning Finestra Italian Steakhouse presents an exceptional five-course menu coupled with live music to serenade your night.

Savor the rich tastes and textures of the caviar crostini, burrata with black truffle, and the veal ravioli pasta. Move to your mains and choose between the melt-in-your-mouth braised Wagyu or roasted Atlantic halibut, then cap off a wonderful dining experience with a decadent raspberry cremeaux with Grand Marnier gel and champagne sorbet.

Red Lantern offers an incredibly delicious Valentine’s a la carte menu and Dim Sum lunch buffet inspired by its oriental traditions.

Revel in the complex flavors of Chinese cuisine—from sweet and savory to zesty and fiery for an exhilarating culinary roller coaster ride with your special someone.

For those who have a penchant for seafood, Yakumi’s artful take on Japanese dishes takes you to a deep dive down oceans and seas with bursting freshness from the most premium ingredients.

Take the plunge starting with its appetizers—soft roe tempura with green tea salt, Kaiseki featuring sushi, prawn, oysters, and eel. Swim with the entrees like a variety of sashimi with freshly-grated wasabi, a serving of soft raw chawanmushi with soy-marinated grilled salmon and edamame puree, or beautifully grilled US ribeye beef, to an impactful dish like the crab with shimeji mushroom with mixed rice, and red miso soup. Top it off with a sweet and tangy raspberry cremeaux with Grand Marnier gel and champagne sorbet that’s refreshingly perfect.

Indulge in various options at Fresh with its abundant selection of dishes with an agenda to impress. Savor mouth-watering carvings of slow roasted bone-in Prime ribs, an excellent assortment of seafood options, an array of authentic Asian dishes and Western flavors, to the most tempting desserts, the night will leave you filled and amazed.

Bring out your fiery side with Waterside’s Latin-inspired dishes and generous selection of platters to keep you and your special someone satisfied. Take on an adventure of spices with the Fideuá Seafood Paella, Meat, or Surf and Turf platters for a wonderful surge of flavors.

A memorable evening

Making your Valentine's Day evening more memorable are performances from the Philippines’ top theater performers in “Love Takes Two” featuring David Ezra, Gian Magdangal, Carla Laforteza and Shiela Valderama happening at Waterside.

Make your Valentine’s extraordinary and celebrate your love under the stars at Solaire.

For more information and reservations, call 8888 8888 or email reservations@solaireresort.com. You may also visit http://solaireresort.com.