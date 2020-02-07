Greenwich's World Pizza Day is coming and it's going pineapples with promo!

MANILA, Philippines — There’s a lot to love about February. Being the season of hearts is a given, reminding us of all that’s near and dear to us.

But did you know, there's another special occasion that makes the love month even more exciting? This is the World Pizza Day that gives families, couples and even barkadas the perfect excuse to come together and celebrate!

At Greenwich, there’s a special treat and it’s going pineapples! Yes, you read it right. Taking the spotlight on February 9’s World Pizza Day is the best-selling Greenwich Hawaiian Overload pizza.

The zesty fave

It was Sam Panopoulos, a Greek immigrant in Canada, who first topped pizza with pineapples! It was a genius creation, really, because the zest and freshness of pineapple balanced the savory profiles of cheese and meat toppings.

As to when the Hawaiian pizza first arrived in the Philippines, no one really knows for sure. But one thing is certain, Greenwich has always had the most craved for recipe of the Hawaiian pizza.

Filipinos have loved it and continue to do so, especially now that it has an “overload” status.

Aside from the perfect balance of sweet and savory, the Greenwich Hawaiian Overload pizza is topped with all the familiar goodness of ham, bacon, fresh green bell peppers, melted cheese, and of course, the signature sweet pineapples to create the Greenwich Hawaiian pizza’s overall superior taste.

Special treat

Now’s the perfect time to treat your loved ones and barkada to Greenwich’s Hawaiian Overload pizza with a one-day delivery exclusive promo.

On February 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., order a barkada-size Hawaiian Overload pizza for delivery and get P100 off your bill! How’s that for a pinya-sweet and pinya-sarap bonding moment?

Baked fresh daily using the highest quality ingredients, you’re sure to get nothing but the best shared bonding moments with the barkada.

Don't forget to post your own bonding moments with the barkada in Facebook or Instagram and add the hashtag #GWorldPizzaDay! — Gerald Dizon

Order the Greenwich Hawaiian Overload Pizza (up to four promo redemptions per transaction only), delivered exclusively through www.greenwichdelivery.com or delivery hotline #5-55-55. You may also text G to 0919 88 55555 or 0905 88 55555 and Greenwich will call you for your orders. For updates, follow https://facebook.com/GreenwichPizza or https://www.instagram.com/greenwichpizza.