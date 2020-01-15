WATCH: New BGC restaurant claims to have Philippines' first Mibrasa oven

MANILA, Philippines — Love steaks?

In Taguig City, a restaurant claims to have the country’s first Mibrasa oven, a new method and equipment from Spain.

“Cooking with the Mibrasa oven is the next generation for cooks like us,” said George Town’s Super Steak Chef Jin Ho Yoo.

“With the oven’s capabilities, steaks are cooked precisely, the flavor and juiciness retained in the meat, even when the steak is made to ‘rest’ before it gets served. That’s what I call ‘next-level cooking’… like a grilled roast steak with a smoky finish.”

Unlike the use of electricity or gas, the Mibrasa oven uses charcoal to cook food, taming the fire to simultaneously grill and roast meat, seafood and even vegetables. With a Mibrasa oven, a 375-gram, one-inch thick steak cooking time is reduced to half, significantly less time than the usual duration it takes on a pan or a grill.

“I glaze our steaks with brown butter, with the aromas of garlic and thyme,” explained Chef Jin.

Founded by George Pua, who is also behind KPub BBQ, Ogawa traditional Japanese restaurant, Oppa Chicken, Rico’s Lechon and Thai BBQ, George Town’s Super Steak in One Bonifacio High Street Mall also boasts of its signature hot stone discs that enable diners to customize how they prefer their meat to be done. — Video by Kat Leandicho