This Chinese New Year, be auspicious and savor Paradise Dynasty's eight-flavor Dynasty Xiao Long Bao.
Celebrate Chinese New Year with specialty dishes at Paradise Dynasty
(Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — With its long and deep history, Chinese cuisine is truly an integral part of the Chinese culture. It is not just one distinct cuisine but comprised of different regional styles of cooking.

This Chinese New Year, diners can get a glimpse of the Imperial culture through specialty dishes at Paradise Dynasty.

More than dim sum and dumplings

Paradise Dynasty has practically become synonymous with xiao long bao or soup dumpling, as one of its famous innovations is the world’s first eight international flavored xiao long bao: signature original, ginseng, crab roe, foie gras, black truffle, cheese, garlic, and Szechuan.

Each piece in this basket of eight treasures has its distinct color, which is extracted from natural ingredients.

Traditionally, xiao long bao is dipped in a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sliced ginger, but this particular version does not require anything more. Each is infused with its individual essence and all its takes is a small nip at the dumpling wrapper to release the flavorful juices before savoring the rest.

Stir Fried Shredded Pork in Black Bean Sauce served with Chinese Crepes.
Chef’s creations in the spotlight

Please your palate with these chef’s creations that would steal the spotlight in any dining occasion.

Available at The Podium branch, savor seafood specialties such as the Grouper with Pine Nuts and Fruits where the perfectly deep-fried fish is doused in sweet and sour sauce, punctuated with crunchy pine nuts and chewy bits of fruit.

Another notable bounty from the sea is the Grilled Grouper with Tofu in Mapo Tofu Style, which features flaky white fish plated with pan-fried tofu cubes that have a hint of peppery spice.

Also a mouthwatering choice is the Shanghai Style Braised Pork Belly where the fork-tender chunks of pork are swathed in thick caramelized sauce and simply plated with carefully arranged bok choy on the side.

A must-not-miss comforting staple is the Deep-fried Duck with Steamed Bun, which the staff can happily assemble into individual buns of fried duck strips with fresh strips of greens and an adequate serving of hoisin sauce.

Spicy Szechuan Crispy Chicken.
All of these are definite crowd pleasers that would keep diners coming back for more.

Get a taste of specialty Chinese dishes when you visit Paradise Dynasty branches at the following locations:

  • 2/L, The Podium, ADB Avenue, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City
  • 2/L, SM Aura, 26th Street corner McKinley Parkway, Taguig City
  • 2/L, S Maison at the Conrad, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City

A casual dining concept that originated from Singapore, Paradise Dynasty was first brought to the Philippines by the Paradise Group in 2016. It is also present in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan.

The inspiration behind putting a local outpost came from the travels of bon vivant Eldwin Chua, chief executive officer of the Paradise Group.

 

For more information, visit the Paradise Dynasty website at paradisedynasty.ph.

Celebrate Chinese New Year with specialty dishes at Paradise Dynasty
