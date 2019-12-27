Rico Blanco, Ebe Dancel, James Reid, Ben&Ben and more headline Eastwood City’s New Year party

MANILA, Philippines — The future is brighter and grander as Eastwood City welcomes 2020 with the most luminous New Year revelry.

In partnership with Quezon City, the NYE celebration will be highlighted by a dazzling star drop, star-studded OPM performances and the introduction of the country’s first-ever City of Music.

Dubbed the Eastwood-Quezon City New Year Countdown to 2020, the annual party kicks off on December 31, from 6 p.m. onwards at the Eastwood Mall Open Park, and ends just before sunrise at the Fuente Circle at the Eastwood Citywalk.

Headlining the New Year concert are some of the biggest and brightest names in the music industry including Ben&Ben, James Reid and his band Careless, Leanne & Naara, and Meryl, the grand winner of Eastwood City’s first-ever talent search, Amplified.

Photo Release Ben&Ben and James Reid

All set to electrify the countdown all the way to the early minutes of 2020 is two of OPM’s most prolific vocalists and performers, Rico Blanco and Ebe Dancel.

For the very first time, Eastwood City is introducing itself as the country’s City of Music through its continuous support to local and international music scene by opening its stage for both upcoming and big music acts alike; a favorite venue for concerts, gigs, album launches, meet and greets and by having its first-ever talent search with Amplified.

Photo Release Rico Blanco and Ebe Dancel

The New Year countdown will also feature the New York-inspired Dazzling Star Drop, a grand fireworks display at 12 midnight, and an after party with Manila’s hottest DJs.

“It has been our tradition in Eastwood City to welcome each year in the grandest way possible. As we officially partner with Quezon City government, this year will be no different as we have put our most star-studded lineup of performers yet and we are introducing Eastwood as the country’s first City of Music. Our goal is to really encourage everyone to welcome 2020 with beaming hope and a brighter outlook in life,” says Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

The celebration continues until the early hours of 2020 with an after party at Fuente Circle at Eastwood Citywalk 2. Party the night away with today’s hottest DJs sharing the same stage including Nixdamnp, Tolo Marvelous, DJ Euric and Jazz Zamora.

Eastwood City is also offering a P50 flat-rate parking fee until 2 a.m. for revelers joining the celebrations, while several dining establishments across Eastwood Mall and Eastwood Citywalk are now accepting reservations.

For more information and restaurant reservations, call the Eastwood City Concierge at 709-9888 or 709-0888, 0917-8380111 or visit www.EastwoodNYE2020.com.