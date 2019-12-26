WATCH: Celebrity chef Josh Boutwood gives tour of new food park concept

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for new food adventures for New Year?
Celebrity chef Josh Boutwood and The Bistro Group recently opened My South Hall at the ground floor of S’Maison in Pasay City. The new fast-casual dining hub features a collection of restaurant counters offering fresh-to-order cuisines and beverages inside a single location.
According to Boutwood, apart from a wide food selection, the new food hall is set apart by its hip and modern ambiance.
“We wanted to please the unique collective taste of the Filipino palate, look into their favorite cuisines, and try to work around them. Thus, at My South Hall, we have Japanese, Chinese, Italian, American, and even milk tea,” Chef Josh explained.
Here are some of the concepts at the food hall:
- Tabemashou (which means “let’s eat!”) offers Japanese lunch or dinner such as a variety of Sushi, Chicken Karaage, Ramen (Tantamen and Chasu Tonkotsu), Skewers (chicken, pork, beef), hot beef and salmon rice-filled Stonepots.
- Focused on Chinese flavors, Golden Treasures offers a variety of birthday noodles, Yang Chow Fried Rice, Egg yolk Buns, Pork Dumpling, Hakaw, Siumai, Chicken Feet and Shanghai Mien.
- Roast’d is all about Chinese-style roasts like pork, duck and chicken, that are hung by its window.
- Seoul Hotpot is known for its Chuck eye and Angus Beef Sirloin Hotpots.
- Chix serves all-American comfort food from seasoned chicken wings to burgers.
- Roma presents Italian cuisine known for a symphony of flavors based on its staple ingredients — cheese, olive oil, tomato, basil and cured meats. It allows one to choose one's pasta then pair it with a sauce.
- A fresh fruit juice bar concept from Korea, Juicy offers juices based from seasonal fresh fruits. Flavors include Chocolate-Banana, Kiwi, Blueberry, Honeydew, Strawberry-Mango, Orange-Pineapple, Peach, Watermelon-Strawberry and Peanut-Banana, among others.
- Wckd Milk Tea offers not only Pearl Milk Tea, Taro, Wintermelon, Black Sugar, Oreo Cheese Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake milk tea but also iced coffee, iced coffee with cheese cream, iced caramel coffee and choco hazelnut coffee. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.
