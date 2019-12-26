WATCH: Celebrity chef Josh Boutwood gives tour of new food park concept

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for new food adventures for New Year?

Celebrity chef Josh Boutwood and The Bistro Group recently opened My South Hall at the ground floor of S’Maison in Pasay City. The new fast-casual dining hub features a collection of restaurant counters offering fresh-to-order cuisines and beverages inside a single location.

According to Boutwood, apart from a wide food selection, the new food hall is set apart by its hip and modern ambiance.

“We wanted to please the unique collective taste of the Filipino palate, look into their favorite cuisines, and try to work around them. Thus, at My South Hall, we have Japanese, Chinese, Italian, American, and even milk tea,” Chef Josh explained.

Here are some of the concepts at the food hall: