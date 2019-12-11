Discovery Channel taps Filipino experts for new food network

MANILA, Philippines — Discovery Asia Pacific recently unveiled Asian Food Network (AFN), an evolution of the Asian Food Channel, an English Lifestyle channel in Southeast Asia.

The linear channel and digital destination have been re-imagined as AFN, embracing a digital-first approach curated for its growing four million+ mobile-first community.

AFN promises a seamless digital and linear experience that offers entertainment, utility and community for all Asian food lovers. The community can look forward to engaging with well-loved ambassadors from Southeast Asia such as Singapore’s Sarah Huang Benjamin, Malaysia’s Ili Soulaiman and Sherson Lian, and the Philippines’ Anton Amoncio as well as Chef Ngo Than Hoa from Vietnam, RinRin Marinka, Yuda Bustara and Janti Brasali from Indonesia.

AFN will also feature favorite chefs and personalities from Northern Asia like Debbie Wong from Hong Kong and Frank Striegl, the well-known ramen expert of Japan.

Online content will focus on the latest dining trends and conversations, led by food trend hunters including Matthias Rhoads from the Philippines and Joyce Ng and Magdalene Chow from Singapore.

Singapore’s Charlotte Mei is Asian Food Network’s resident nutritionist. Rohit Tharani, Head of Products, Southeast Asia in Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, said, “In

Asia, food is our way of expressing love and caring for the people that matter. Nothing beats a good bonding session over a meal together with loved ones.

The new AFN strives to make Asian food accessible for everyone: it is the ultimate destination for food inspiration, from recipes of grandma’s traditional dishes to trending favourites, and even the ability to mingle with fellow food lovers. We are excited to make mealtimes easier, so our community can focus on the conversations that matter.”