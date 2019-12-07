LIST: 2019 Holiday cheers and chows

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos seem to never run out of reasons to celebrate and have a feast during Christmas. This is a time for everybody to get together to catch up and indulge.

Below are some of the dining choices that you can include in your list to make feasting more enjoyable with friends and family this Christmas.

Holiday cheers bundle

The bundle includes two large thin crust pizzas of any flavor, five pieces Chicken N’ Mojos and free bottle of Novellino wine.

With the aim to make mornings more fun, American restaurant chain Shakey’s recently introduces its Breakfast Bunch, with choice of either plain waffles or waffles paired with bacon or Schublig sausage. Each plate comes with Belgian waffles topped with whipped butter and maple syrup.

The bundle also includes Breakfast Pizzas, with choice between sausage, bacon or corned beef as toppings for a six-inch regular thin-crust pizza. The bundle is available for dine-in in select stores from 8 to 11 a.m.

Until December 31, the restaurant chain also offers its Holiday Cheers Bundle, which is good for five to six people. It includes two large thin crust pizzas of any flavor, five pieces Chicken N’ Mojos and free bottle of Novellino wine. There is also a gift set that includes a greeting card, P500 gift certificate, SuperCard and free large thin-crust Manager’s Choice pizza.

These packages are offered as options for pot lucks or Noche Buena (Christmas Eve dinner).

Savory feasts, sweet indulgences

Photo release Queso de Bola Macaron de Paris, pretzels and mendiants, cookies and fruit cake.

Stunning centerpieces, cakes and an array of colorful Parisian macarons are just some of the delights offered in Bizu Patisserie’s “Bizu Christmas Feast: The 2019 Christmas Catalogue.”

First, there is the Angus Rib-eye, seasoned premium beef served with horseradish cream and au jus on the side. The Whole Roast Turkey, stuffed with the French-inspired restaurant’s signature blend of crunchy apples, chestnuts and sausages, is a traditional centerpiece.

Pescatarians, meanwhile, may choose between two luscious Norwegian salmon dishes: Baked Salmon Rockefeller with creamy spinach and parmesan, and Smoked Salmon Caviar, a terrine piece topped with dill cream cheese and black caviar.

There are also specialty cakes to dress up the holiday table. An example is Chocolate Caramel Cake, with layers of moist chocolate cake, caramel and chocolate ganache with a sprinkling of almond nuts, and a confetti of fresh strawberries and blueberries. The Strawberry Rose Cake is a moist sponge cake filled with chantilly cream, strawberry sauce, and rose essence, topped with Rose and Vanilla Macaron de Paris, fresh strawberries, and blueberries. The Salted Caramel Cake, meanwhile, includes layers of genoise sponge cake and chocolate moist cake with salted caramel filling, topped with caramel bonbons, salted caramel macarons and chocolate pearls.

The restaurant also offers smaller-sized cakes that dabble as gifts. These include Orange Almond Butter Cake, Noisette (layers of hazelnut, dacquiose, praline feulletine, ganache moeulleuse, whipped milk, and chocolate ganache), and Raspberry Cheesecake (layers of baked cheesecake and cheese mousse with feulletine crunch topped with raspberry jelly and fresh strawberry). There are also Christmas Cake Pops and Truffles and boxed treats such as Salted Caramel Bonbons dipped in dark chocolate, handcrafted Nougats, Caramel Chews, Pretzel Joie (slated pretzels dipped in both white and dark chocolate); and Mendiants, a traditional French confection made from Belgian chocolate in white, milk, or dark variants.

Share memorable taste stories

Naked Patisserie/Released Holiday 2019 campaign

Recognizing how much Christmas means to Filipinos, Naked Patisserie has chosen the holiday season to launch its newest offerings, representing the next step in its continuous evolution as a mainstay in the Philippine food scene. The holiday line-up was launched at Naked Patisserie’s thanksgiving event held at Marquis

Events Place in BGC, whose elegant set-up and personalized service definitely heightened the guests’ experience as they discovered Naked Patisserie’s offers for the Holiday season.

The premier venue for grand experiences opens its Marquis Christmas Joy Regale festivities with a delightful Yuletide banquet created around Naked Patisserie’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” celebration. They’ll be offering affordable festive banquets; sweet and savory holiday gifts; party platter pleasures; and Yuletide outside catering packages are sure to bring joy in many celebrations.

Available at NakedPatisserie.com, among the products launched were the Naked Spreads reminiscent of the patisserie's founder Christian Mark Jacobs' Southern roots recipes made with naked ingredients. One can choose the Build-Your-Own Naked Spread package, which allows the client to customize the spread based on budget and number of guests. Special add-ons (premium cheese, premium deli meats) and upgrades are also available, giving one the opportunity to curate a spread.

There are also the Celebrity Naked Spread packages designed for actual celebrity weddings and events. One can also opt for Luxe Celebrity Spreads, including the actual spreads used by celebrities Julia Barreto, Marian Rivera, Jinkee Pacquiao and Vern and Verniece Enciso. For those who want a Yuletide spread, Southern Roots Party Trays features the Breaded Italian Pork Chops, Italian Sausage with Bell Pepper and Onions, Sriracha Chicken, Tuscan Chicken, Baked Brie Mac n Cheese, Frittata, Buttered Corn, Sweet and Sour Green Beans and Roasted Broccoli.

To complement the savory dishes, there are also Made-to-Order cakes like Strawberries & Cream, Chocnut Cheesecake, Chocolate Chip Calamansi Cheesecake, Toasted Coconut Cream Dulce de Leche, Pick-me-Up Espresso Chocolate Cheesecake, Chocoholic Truffle Cake, Pucker Up Lemon Cheesecake, and its Signature Red Velvet Cake.

Other goodies are the Luxe Wine gift sets, gingerbread houses, and limited-edition White Chocolate Red Velvet Truffles, Christmas cake and the Holiday Snacker.

“I’ve always loved the way food brings people together like nothing else can –– breaking down barriers and creating new friendships through telling stories and sharing in laughter. Southern Roots is the byproduct of my love for cooking, which stems from my mother and grandmother, and is my way of inviting you into my kitchen to share in my family’s traditions and recipes, some of which span back to three generations. My promise to you is always: good food, naked Ingredients,” said Jacobs.

Saccharine delights

Photo release The British lifestyle brand recently launched its Christmas food collection and selections.

Since the countdown to Christmas Day is now on, Marks & Spencer Food has launched its latest Christmas collection with new creations for the whole family to enjoy during the festive period.

Since more than 30 experts developed the range, the M&S Christmas Food collection offers quality treats at attainable price tags.

For those with a sweet tooth, the choice of treats include Delicious Milk Chocolate HO HO HO and Belgian Collection Biscuit Tin. Made with four varieties of vine fruit, it’s filled with Vostizza currants from Greece, Chilean flame raisins, Turkish sultanas and raisins, and Italian cherries soaked in brandy. The pudding mixture is enriched with stout, cider, rum, and more brandy. Once steamed, the puddings are injected with cognac to give an extra boozy hit.

‘90s birthday bash

American restaurant chain TGI Fridays recently marked its 25th anniversary with a ‘90s-themed party in Glorietta Activity Center, located in the same mall where the restaurant chain opened its first branch in the Philippines.

Led by The Bistro Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Stelton, President and COO Jean Paul Manuud, and the company’s Execom Committee, the party featured ‘90s hits, backdrops and staff dressed in ‘90s outfits.

“Our team is happy to spend TGIFridays’ 25th year with our guests who have been and will always be part of our journey. We will look back with pride at the last 25 years and we will look forward with much optimism,” Manuud said.

For 25 years, the restaurant chain has been known for its world-class bartenders and their flair-tending skills.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the diner also announced that on December 11, it will give away free nachos and drinks to diners at one and seven p.m.

Spreading joyful mornings

Photo release The food truck will make its exclusive and limited appearance in Metro Manila at a series of different bazaars, Valle Verde Christmas Bazaar at Valle Verde 1 on December 7 to 8, and Minkle Bazaar at The Grove on December 14 to 15.

4With the Christmas season rapidly approaching, globally popular hazelnut spread Nutella aims to bring inspiration to the breakfast experience of Pinoys with The Nutella All Day Breakfast Truck.

The truck will introduce delicious ways to incorporate the product with local food. In Europe, the brand is enjoyed with French croissants, in the U.S. and Australia it’s spread on waffles and pancakes, and now it’s arrived here in the Philippines. This will be the first stop in the food truck’s Southeast Asian tour, and the good news is that Filipinos’ very own pandesal perfectly complements the taste of the spread.

“We see a lot of growth potential here in the Philippines, because of the growing breakfast culture among Filipinos. There’s heightened enthusiasm and appreciation about the fusion of global and local flavors so we see an opportunity to become a part of it,” said Cheryl Que, Cluster Brand Head.

“We are happy to be present here in the Philippines and aim to become a part of the delightful Filipino all-day breakfast culture. Our products are present and sold in more than 160 countries and most of them have become part of the collective memory and lifestyles of many countries where they are truly loved and often considered as cultural icons,” added Fabrizio Barbin, Ferrero Sales Manager.

Inside the truck, visitors get to choose from a variety of all-day breakfast menu items. The food truck will make its exclusive and limited appearance in Metro Manila at a series of different bazaars, Valle Verde Christmas Bazaar at Valle Verde 1 on December 7 to 8, and Minkle Bazaar at The Grove on December 14 to 15.

12 gifts of Christmas

Photo release 'PBB Otso' stars Ashley Del Mundo, Tan Roncal, Franki Russel, Diana Mackey, Argel Saycon, Rhys Eugenio and Abi Kassem

Don’t know what to get your loved ones for Christmas? Chocolate brand Toblerone has surveyed the top items on every Filipino’s wishlist and developed special gift packs based on the survey result.

With the theme “12 Days of Christmas,” the limited-edition blank packs have different personalities that are individually inspired by the top 12 gifts Filipinos want to receive this Christmas season. These include sleeves for the stylish maven, the pet lovers, the techies, the plant lovers, the beauty addicts, the bookworm, the toy collector, the shoe addicts, the gym buffs, for the jetsetters, for the always connected, and for those wishing for good fortune.

While every pack design has a specific theme, one can give the triangular chocolate their own personal touch by writing thoughtful messages. The brand is also giving Filipinos a chance to give their loved ones one of the top 12 most wanted gifts for Christmas. Prizes include like a trip to Japan, a shopping spree, a new mobile phone, and more. The game runs until December 27.

Antique delicacies

SSI/Released Strawberries from Antique

The Department of Tourism’s (DOT) Philippine Harvest returned to Central Square, Bonifacio High Street Central in Bonifacio Global City for a three-day sustainable food and travel fair featuring the proud province of Antique.

“For this edition of Philippine Harvest, the spotlight will be put on our indigenous textile. These fabrics made from cotton, piña, and abaca are important part of our farmers’ harvest alongside the crops and livestock,” shared DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

More than 10 weaving associations paraded the famous patadyong or multi-functional wrap-around cloth made of cotton blends in plaid pattern as well as handwoven scarves, shawls, bags, t-shirts, shoes, hand-painted pillows, bariw and banig bags, place mats, carpets, hot pods, table runners, embroidered products, and accessories at the joint DOT-SSI Group, Inc. initiative.

Bagtason Loomweavers Association Inc., Sab-ong Local Artists, Al Bin Souvenirs, Jeff de Asis Souvenirs, Tibiao Active Weavers and Knotters Association, Malabor Abaca Pina Weavers Association, Sto. Rosario Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Antique Development Foundation Inc., San Pedro Embroidery, Buri Handicraft Association, Centro Este Development Association, Association of Differently Abled Persons-Antique and Produkto Puro Antikenyo headlined the featured textile and handicraft artisan groups of the province.

“Part of our sustainable tourism advocacy is supporting local artisans, protecting heirloom traditions, and preserving our rich heritage for the future generations to come,” added Secretary Puyat.

Not to be outdone, Antique’s food exhibitors including Laua-an Multi-purpose Cooperative, Ariana’s Coco Products, Enriqueta’s, Bulolacao-Calooy-Tulatula-Sikap Organization, 2Ms, Camp Eufre Farmers Association, Esparar Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Stone Cave United La-Union Farmers Association brought their local products ranging from muscovado sugar, candies, virgin coconut oil products, roasted coffee, peanuts, taro chips, sweet potato chips, ginger, turmeric, squash, monggo, kadyos, batwan, corn, gabi, canton squash, to moringga powders.

Other selected exhibitors with a wide selection of products and produce also joined the fair, alongside the bounty of the province of Antique. Visitors can enjoy a variety of kakanin, vegan food products, local coffee, organic fruits and vegetables, artisanal tuyo, and gourmet salted egg, among others.

SSI Group Inc. President Anton Huang said, “Our continuous support towards the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) initiatives has brought much awareness about the Philippines’ best produce. For this leg, our decision to highlight the handicraft industry encourages patronizing local goods and further enhances the shopping experience of our loyal consumers.”

Share the sparkle

Photo release The juices are pressed from Concord and Niagara grapes across America by farmer-families, a tradition that arguably spans to over 150 years.

Christmas is a time to thank those who bring sparkle to our lives: our kids and spouses, our mom and dad, and our family and friends who all bring us joy. How great would it be to share back the sparkle and celebrate the Yuletide with a feast that everyone will love?

This “Season of Giving,” treat your family and friends to a Christmas celebration paired with drinks like Welch’s line of sparkling juices. Fizzy but guilt-free, the juices are the bubbly, alcohol-free beverages that both kids and adults will enjoy -- even expecting mommies can drink one too.

Heart-healthy and delicious, the juices are pressed from Concord and Niagara grapes across America by farmer-families, a tradition that arguably spans to over 150 years.

Available in both Red and White Grape flavors, the juices can be mixed to concoct a variety of bubbly mocktails. A product of USA, the juices are widely available in retail stores across the Philippines.

Have a Christmas 'par-tea'

Gallontea via Facebook The brand also has a booth and can cater for special occasions.

Since food is always a big part of the holidays, Gallontea is a good option for potlucks, house party gifts, or office celebrations.

Touted as the first gallon milk tea brand in the Philipines, the brand is brewed to order using imported ingredients to freshness and quality. Flavors include classic, Wintermelon and chocolate milk tea, with choices to have tapioca pearls, nata crystals and egg pudding on the side. Free 10 pieces of cups and straws for every gallon and sinker combo. Each gallon makes 10 to 15 servings.

Based in Binondo, Manila, the brand currently delivers around Chinatown and within Metro Manila via our partner couriers. The brand also has a booth and can cater for special occasions for at least 150 people.

Rum on the rise

For the fourth year in a row, Tanduay was declared Brand of the Year by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing branding standards.

“Rum’s popularity is on the rise… It’s not a niche product anymore as more and more people enjoy it,” said Paul Lim, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanduay Distillers Inc., which sponsored the Emmy Awards for two years.

Recently, the brand has also launched Barbie Imperial as its new calendar model for 2020.

For Christmas moments

Chocolate brand Cloud 9 now comes in a new look, but still available in its all-time flavors, Classic with caramel; Overload with peanuts, nougat and chocolate; White with white chocolate, and Choco Fudge.

Live clean and win

Refresh/Released Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual

Two passionate and inspiring individuals, Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual, are in the forefront of the movement to promote clean and responsible living among the youth.

As the new faces of Refresh Mineral Water, the young celebrities advocate the habit of “Refresh, Return, Recycle” or putting used plastics into good use. Inigo says, “It’s exciting to be part of a brand that encourages taking care of the community. I feel like nowadays, there are a lot of kids and teens who are naturally interested in helping the community.”

Maris adds, “And even something as simple as recycling a water bottle is already a step to taking care and giving back to the community.”

To encourage the habit of recycling, the brand urges its consumers to post new ways to recycle the bottle and in turn, have chances at winning prizes until December 18.

The drink comes in eco-friendly bottles that are made of 100 percent recyclable plastic.