Wendy’s transforms on 36th year, opens first drive-thru branch in Dagupan

DAGUPAN, Philippines — Wendy’s Philippines celebrates another milestone having recently opened its first ever drive-thru branch in the country. With fresh and hip interiors, the Dagupan City store showcases a new chapter in the fast-food giant's book.

Following the acquisition by Udenna Corp., Wendy’s has had an astonishing rebirth at 36 years, becoming the latest addition to Davao-based entrepreneur Dennis Uy’s growing business empire.

"Wendy's wants to expand its footprint in the Philippines. This is why having a drive-thru outside Metro Manila is a big leap. Still, we want to make sure that our customers will get the best service they deserve. We make sure our processes, as well as our restaurant amenities, are innovative and customer-centric,” said Brittany Tomagos, sub-franchisee of Wendy's Dagupan.

With the addition of a drive-thru service in its Dagupan branch, Wendy’s promises the start of its modernization as Udenna takes over local operations through its subsidiary, Eight-8-Ate Holdings Inc.

Udenna is planning to further elevate diners’ experience through an enhanced core menu, the launch of local signature products, and a new restaurant design.

The first Wendy’s restaurant in the country opened in 1983 under Wenphil Corp. when hamburger giants started dominating the fast-food scene.

Wendy’s ushered in a new experience offering nutritious, high-quality food items, as well as the industry’s many firsts: a Salad Bar that serves garden-fresh greens and various choices of dressings, the iconic Hot-Stuffed Baked Potatoes, as well as the first 24-hour food service.

Uy’s latest acquisition beefs up his company’s portfolio of food businesses such as Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant and FamilyMart. With this new business franchise, Uy now owns 51 Wendy’s restaurants in the country and is looking at opening more branches in key cities and provinces.

Udenna Corp. is the holding company of different Uy-led businesses, including petroleum and oil through Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., shipping and logistics through Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp., infrastructure through Udenna Infrastructure, and education through Enderun Colleges.