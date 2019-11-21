INFOGRAPHIC: Your food guide to GrabFood’s anniversary mega sale

MANILA, Philippines —Whether to satisfy your everyday cravings or have a holiday feast ready for your friends and loved ones, GrabFood has many exciting promos cooked up just for you on its first anniversary!

Dubbed as “One Big Handaan,” GrabFood’s first anniversary theme is perfect not only because of its celebratory feel but also because of its promises: a most convenient way to enjoy meals, minus the traffic and the long lines but filled with discounts and freebies!

Now get your app ready, and check out our food guide to GrabFood’s anniversary mega sale:

Growth of GrabFood

Since last year, Filipinos in several cities have enjoy improved access to food they want thanks to GrabFood. Now, the company has quickly become the service of choice for fast and reliable food delivery.

“For the past year, Filipino eaters have been very supportive of GrabFood. We have achieved a number of milestones including being named the top brand for online food delivery in the country,” said EJ dela Vega, GrabFood head.

“As a gesture of gratitude, we are delighting our eaters with a daily dose of treats and surprises that will make their GrabFood experience more rewarding,” dela Vega added.

To date, the company has been responsible for supporting 40,000 micro-entrepreneurs across merchant and delivery partners, and it’s still looking for more ways to create livelihood opportunities for many more Filipinos.

GrabFood is now present in 35 cities nationwide, including Cebu, Pampanga, and Bacolod, and is working on reaching 10 more new cities in 2020.

Don’t miss out on the fun and great deals, make sure to GrabFood your deliveries now!