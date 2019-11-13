Famed Makati food park reopens with new dining choices

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the holidays, the peak of feasting for many Filipinos, a go-to food court in Makati City recently reopened with a newly revamped vibe and offerings for today’s social media-savvy generation.

From a traditional all-white food court, Glorietta’s Food Choices, Ayala Malls’ first and biggest food park, has been refurbished to include indoor pocket gardens, improved lighting and “Instagrammable walls with neon lights” to make it livelier, Glorietta Operations Manager Lisa Lianto told Philstar.com.

Those who want to enjoy Asian flavors can take their pick from Kraken Takoyaki, Sushi Nori's sushi rolls and poke bowls, Maisen's Katsu sets, Banh Mi Vietnamese sandwiches, Taiwanese-style meals from Mr. Chops, and the sizzling sets from Pepper Lunch Express. El Presidente of Binondo offers familiar Chinese favorites while Thai food from BKK Express, Singaporean-Chinese offerings from Wangfu Express and Kosoo's Korean specialties will soon add to the Asian mix of food merchants. The food shops that are found along the aisles are a curated mix of familiar favorites, fusion cuisine and sweets. For chicken cravings, there are Birdhouse, Rotisserie, World Chicken and Shawa Wama for pita wraps. Among the new desserts to try range from Taho Manila's take on a street food fave, to Cassalu's Filipino cheesecakes, Dulcinea's best-selling churros con chocolate and Lord Stow's egg tarts. Those who want to cool off from shopping can head for Jungle Joy's Banana con Hielo, and Wooyoo Premium Milk Frost's lineup of Korean bingsu choices. Ayala Malls Consumer Engagement Marketing Manager Tin Enriquez–Yabao, Glorietta Marketing Associate Sophia Samala, Glorietta Marketing Manager Jara Lucero, Glorietta Operations Manager Lisa Lianto, Ayala Malls Area Head for Makati Joseph Reyes, Glorietta General Manager Luke Lee and Ayala Malls Project Development Manager Remedios Aganon.

“We renovated Food Choices to offer more options for our customers,” enthused Lianto.

First opened in 1998, the food park now has 26 stalls, three more tenants before the renovation. Of these 26, 65 percent are new tenants, while 35 percent were original merchants, Lianto shared.

Though the venue has retained its original size, it can now accommodate over 700 diners at a time, about a hundred seats more after the revamp, said Lianto.

From traditional Filipino fare, the food park now offers Continental, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisines, among others.

Among the stalls exclusive for the hall are a patisserie by celebrity chef Josh Boutwood and a juice bar from Korea. The dining complex also introduced a wine bar as a new concept for food parks.