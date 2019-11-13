ALLURE
Photo release
Famed Makati food park reopens with new dining choices
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the holidays, the peak of feasting for many Filipinos, a go-to food court in Makati City recently reopened with a newly revamped vibe and offerings for today’s social media-savvy generation.

From a traditional all-white food court, Glorietta’s Food Choices, Ayala Malls’ first and biggest food park, has been refurbished to include indoor pocket gardens, improved lighting and “Instagrammable walls with neon lights” to make it livelier, Glorietta Operations Manager Lisa Lianto told Philstar.com.

“We renovated Food Choices to offer more options for our customers,” enthused Lianto.

First opened in 1998, the food park now has 26 stalls, three more tenants before the renovation. Of these 26, 65 percent are new tenants, while 35 percent were original merchants, Lianto shared.

Though the venue has retained its original size, it can now accommodate over 700 diners at a time, about a hundred seats more after the revamp, said Lianto.

From traditional Filipino fare, the food park now offers Continental, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese cuisines, among others. 

Among the stalls exclusive for the hall are a patisserie by celebrity chef Josh Boutwood and a juice bar from Korea. The dining complex also introduced a wine bar as a new concept for food parks.

