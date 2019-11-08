Feast on ‘xiao long bao’ flavors, Chinese specialties at Paradise Dynasty

MANILA, Philippines — With its long and deep history, Chinese cuisine is truly an integral part of the Chinese culture. Unknown to many, it is not just one distinct cuisine, but comprised of different regional styles of cooking.

In Paradise Dynasty, diners will get a glimpse of the Imperial culture through its featured specialty dishes from the northern and southern parts of China.

A casual dining concept that originated from Singapore, it was first brought to the Philippines by the Paradise Group on November 9, 2016. It has expanded to three locations around Metro Manila, apart from its regional branches in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan.

The inspiration behind opening Paradise Dynasty here came from Paradise Group CEO Eldwin Chua, after he took his palate to a gastronomic adventure across this East Asian country.

More than dim sum and dumplings

Paradise Dynasty has practically become synonymous with xiao long bao, or soup dumpling—thanks to its innovative, first-of-its-kind xiao long bao flavors: signature original, ginseng, crab roe, foie gras, black truffle, cheese, garlic, and Szechuan.

Each piece in this basket of eight treasures has its distinct color, which is extracted from natural ingredients. Infused with its individual essence, all it takes is a small nip at the dumpling wrapper to release the flavorful juices before savoring the rest.

Traditionally, xiao long bao is dipped in a mixture of soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sliced ginger, but this particular version does not require anything more.

Chef’s creations in the spotlight

Please your palate with these chef’s creations that would steal the spotlight in any dining occasion.

Savor seafood specialties such as the Grouper with Pine Nuts and Fruits. This perfectly deep-fried fish dish is doused in sweet and sour sauce and is punctuated with crunchy pine nuts and chewy bits of fruit.

Another notable bounty from the sea is the Grilled Grouper with Tofu in Ma Po Tofu Style, which features flaky white fish plated with pan-fried tofu cubes that have a hint of peppery spice.

Also a mouthwatering choice is the Shanghai Style Braised Pork Belly. Fork-tender chunks of pork are swathed in thick caramelized sauce and simply plated with carefully arranged bok choy on the side.

A comforting staple is the Deep-fried Duck with Steamed Bun. The staff can happily assemble into individual buns of fried duck strips with fresh strips of greens and an adequate serving of hoisin sauce.

All these are definite palate pleasers that would keep diners coming back for more.

Paradise Dynasty branches in the Philippines are located in The Podium, SM Aura Premier and S Maison at the Conrad.