From matcha to ube: 5 popular sweets now in holiday ice creams

MANILA, Philippines — As a cool, all-around treat, ice cream is easily loved by everyone, including us Filipinos who are living in a tropical country. It’s the kind of sweet goodness that goes with anything and is simply appreciated in good, bad, happy and sad times.

It’s like the dessert for all seasons. It even goes well with Christmas, a time when Filipinos never hold back on good eats, whether alone, with friends or with family.

As we approach the holidays, what better way to bond with loved ones than over a tub of ice cream? Especially with these new Christmas flavors that are infused with these 5 popular sweets:

1. Matcha

Matcha is a piquant creation from roasted and then pulverized tea leaves resulting in a vibrant green powder—its complex, aromatic flavor offers a lingering, tart aftertaste.

It’s no surprise that matcha caught on cafés in the last few years. It is favored by dessert makers and pastry chefs, becoming a regular addition in cakes and milk teas.

2. Cookies & Cream

Yin and yan, black and white, all of that perfect balance in a sweet treat. Can you name a more iconic pair? This aside, it is truly a favorite for ice cream and milkshake desserts.

If you're looking for a delicious blend of green tea and irresistible cookies and cream, then delight your palate this Yuletide.

3. Cheesecake

The sinful custard-graham-cookie-crust pastry we all love. We usually know it as a bakeshop staple to pair with a go-to caffeinated drink. These days, it’s a more popular milk tea topping given the latter’s craze. The multilayer treat may have evolved, but the indulgence remains the same.

4. Ube

Made from boiled and mashed purple yam, this true Filipino original has been around for ages. Today, ube is being used as an ingredient in various savory and sweet delicacies, earning it a spot among global food trends.

But who knew that ube and cheesecake could be such a perfect combination? Get the earthy and creamy halaya goodness of ube mixed with the sweet-salty heavenly taste of cheesecake.

5. Toffee

This caramelized confection that melts in your mouth has English roots, but we are no stranger to its chewy, buttery, saccharine taste. It’s best combined with fruits, nuts, sometimes spice and flower, and most of all, chocolate.

If you're looking for an impeccable recreation of these flavors—luscious chocolate melding with smooth, delicious toffee—all with a crunchy punch to round out the palate.

All flavors are available in stores nationwide for a limited time this Christmas.

