The American restaurant chain with iconic red and white stripes logo is turning 25 this December.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
LIST: Dining for a cause, new dishes to try as American resto chain turns 25
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines— A well-loved casual dining restaurant is marking its silver milestone in December.

Despite being a household name for a quarter of a century now, American restaurant chain TGIFridays continues to innovate and keep up with the times with new dishes to give its diners more reasons to come back.

To celebrate its 25th birthday, the diner recently introduced these new dishes that are available in all their stores until December.

New Prime Ribeye Steak

This American resto chain is known for quality meats. They are now offering 16-oz of fine-grained USDA ribeye steak that is juicy and flavorful with the right amount of fat. You can complement the meat with mango chipotle and a choice between the truffle rice or mashed potato.

Truffle Pasta

Apart from meat, the diner also offers pasta and their newest offering comes with a dash of truffle. The new Truffle Pasta uses black pasta and has smoked bacon and fennel sausage.

Dine for a cause with Bucket of Bones

This restaurant is also famed for hefty dishes, so among the new offerings is its Bucket of Bones, which comprises of fall off the bone signature glazed ribs, eight pieces of chicken wings, two pieces of pork chops. This basket also comes with mac and cheese, garlic rice and French fries.

For every order of this bucket, a bill goes to Action Against Hunger, a non-profit organization which aims to fight hunger and malnutrition in the Philippines.

Apart from these treats, the restaurant chain is also holding a contest and throwing a birthday bash.

“We are inviting our guests to share their Best Fridays Experience to win free Bucket of Bones from October 21 to December this year. It may be old photos of them celebrating an important occasion with the family or partying with friends, having that first date with someone special on Valentine’s Day, or a recent video of them being serenaded by our staff during their birthday. It could be anything that shows how memorable dining experiences at the restaurant,” RC Tiongson, Vice President of the restaurant chain, said.

For its official birthday on December 11, the restaurant will hold a simultaneous celebration across all its branches nationwide and would give its diners free Chili Ball Park Nachos and drinks of choice from 1 to 7 p.m. This would be accompanied by a special birthday dance from its energetic staff.

The restaurant first opened in New York City in 1965. 

