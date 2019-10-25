Halloween fun with Hamleys, Lego at BGC Central Square

MANILA, Philippines — It’s going to be an awesome and exciting Halloween celebration for all the young ones near or far Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. In partnership with Hamleys and Lego, Central Square sets up a Halloween fortress on October 26 at the mall's Lower Ground Atrium.

Families will surely enjoy an action-packed, fun day out with an afternoon full of exclusive interactive events, games, and activities.

The Hamleys Halloween Fortress will have a Lego GIF photo station, a Slime-Making Workshop, a Lego Building Contest, and other exciting activities.

Kids can also join in on a whole lot of singing and dancing with the Interactive Lego Musical by Clowning Around. Based on Lego movie characters and superheroes, this activity will teach kids how to be a hero in their own community.

A Trick or Treat activity around the mall will follow so dress up your tots in their best Halloween costumes!

Those who will win in the games and win as best-dressed will receive a "boo"-tiful bounty of prizes including toys, candies, and snack treats.

Tickets to the Hamleys Halloween fest are free with every P1,000 single-receipt purchase worth of Lego merchandise or other items from Hamleys—the store that offers the finest toys in the world.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. on October 26, with two batches of games and stage shows set at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.