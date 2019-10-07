Italian Massimiliano Pauletto is Novotel Manila's new executive chef

MANILA, Philippines — Novotel Manila Araneta City warmly opens its kitchen to Massimiliano "Massi" Pauletto, the new executive chef who is bringing along more than two decades of culinary experience.

Chef Massi alongside F&B Director Matt Salcedo now oversees the operations of the hotel's five dining outlets namely, Food Exchange Manila, Gourmet Bar by Novotel, Sabor Bar de Vinos, Indulge Gelato, and the 6th Pool Bar and Lounge, plus all events and meetings banquet requirements.

Hailing from Castellanza, Varese, Italy, Chef Massi grew up in a traditional Italian family and its unique way of preparing food and sharing them festively on the dining table.

Sharing fond childhood memories, he recounts how he, his brothers, and cousins chased chickens, picked fresh produce from their vegetable garden, and assisted in getting food from the fire after roasting.

“Until today, my family believes that food needs to be produced by ourselves—no MSG, no chemicals," Chef Massi said.

His interest in food was strongly influenced by his late grandmother Esterina who was the cook of the family. He shared, “She was really good. I started following her recipes and this carried me through my culinary career.”

Global culinary career

After spending five years in a culinary school in Milan, Chef Massi entered his first apprenticeship under esteemed Chef Gualtiero Marchesi—considered as the founder of modern Italian cuisine—at the three Michelin-starred L'Albereta Hotel.

“I learned a great deal about old French cuisine from him. At that time, they were all doing the molecular approach while we were still using the duck press,” Chef Massi said.

After serving as chef for the Italian Navy for a few years, his culinary journey took him under the wing of Michelin-starred Chefs Davide Bisetto and Alberico Penati.

He went on to grow and build his culinary portfolio across London and Brussels until, in 2004, he ventured to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the next five years.

“In Europe, we throw pots and scream at each other, something that you cannot do in Asia. I started as a little Gordon Ramsay,” he said.

The chef embraced the cultural differences between the East and West and developed a higher respect for Asian cuisine.

“In Asia, food is everywhere: in the streets, in the little corner, the market. Street food is something that we’ve lost in Europe for years. So it’s good that they still have it here, I think it’s one of the most beautiful things about Asia," he shared.

His sojourn across Vietnam, India and Africa finally led him to the Philippines. “Accor as a company is one of the biggest players now in the world. It is time to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m very happy to start with this hotel in this part of the city.".

Applying his strong culinary background, Chef Massi has started introducing techniques that will reinforce the global F&B team of Novotel Manila, Araneta City, in order to provide better quality, palatable dishes and unique dining experiences.

“My team is fantastic. Basically, I just guide them in the right direction. I always tell them, ‘You guys carry on and I will come from the other side and slowly we’ll go together,’” he enthused.

Chef Massi recommends

A weekly treat of Chef Massi-approved specialties will be made available in every food outlet of Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Grab your spoons for a whole week of risotto specials that will fill your cravings with creamy traditional Italian rice dish, flavored with luxurious toppings such as prawns, truffle, and apple foie gras.

Plus, whet your appetite with a dinner buffet composed of favorite Italian antipasto at the bruschetta bar where you can go extra on Italian olive oil choices, fresh tomatoes, and other toppings.

All these are available during the dinner buffet at the Food Exchange Manila until October 9 for P1,688 from Mondays to Fridays and Sundays, and for P1,888 on Seafood Saturdays.

Drown your week-long woes with an indulgent serving of affogato from October 10 to 16 for only P160 nett at Indulge Gelato.

Take time to savor the moment with your friends and colleagues with an assorted cold cuts and cheese platter paired with a special bottle of Fantini Sangiovese wine for P1,500 available at Sabor Bar de Vinos from October 17 to 23. Prices are inclusive of service charge and applicable government taxes.

For more information, visit www.novotel.com or www.accorhotels.com.