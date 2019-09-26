WATCH: Spanish chef to launch Madrid-style sisig

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine your sisig getting a Spanish twist — that’s what Madrid born-chef Ivan Fernandez plans to create.

Fernandez, who just moved to the Philippines last July to lead the "sexy" tapas bar Tomatito, said he plans to add a Filipino touch to the Spanish bar by creating different versions of Filipino dishes.

“Definitely, I can’t do a hundred percent Spanish here. If I did a hundred percent Spanish, the restaurant would be empty just because we're very different,” the 30-year-old chef told Philstar.com.

He said among the Filipino dishes to be introduced is the Madrid-style sisig, which is eyed to be launched in November.

The new head chef assured Filipino diners could expect the Kapampangan-famed sisig to be extra spicy.

He shared that since arriving in the country, he has been traveling and eating to gain inspiration from the Filipino dishes he is trying. He said he has so far visited Cebu, Palawan and other Luzon tourist destinations.

“I’m still learning about Filipino cuisine….I love trying new food. Everything I’ve tried so far were good,” he said.

While he is leading the modified menu of Tomatito, Fernandez credits the food that delights the Filipino palate to his all-Filipino team whom he said were helpful in informing him what would work for local diners.

"Sexy" chef Ivan Fernandez leads the all-Filipino team of chefs who are behind the Spanish dishes of Tomatito. Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV "Sexy" chef Ivan Fernandez leads the all-Filipino team of chefs who are behind the Spanish dishes of Tomatito.

“It’s a teamwork. And I think altogether it works. If you guys enjoyed it (the food), it’s because of them,” Fernandez vouched.