Spanish chef to make sexy tapas bar feel like 'home' in updated menu

MANILA, Philippines — A tapas bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City will get "sexier" and will have an even more authentic Spanish feel after Madrid-born Ivan Fernandez takes over as head chef.

Straight from his three-year sous chef stint in Shanghai’s Spanish tapas chain, Tomatito, Fernandez brings in his learnings and expertise to make the Manila branch of Tomatito feel like he is home in Spain.

Ivan Fernandez (center), is the new head chef of sexy tapas bar, Tomatito. In this photo, he poses with business partners Dani Aliaga and Sergi Rostoll. Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV Ivan Fernandez (center), is the new head chef of sexy tapas bar, Tomatito. In this photo, he poses with business partners Dani Aliaga and Sergi Rostoll.

Tomatito, which opened its doors in BGC in 2016, was originally based in Shanghai under the El Willy Fun F&B Group headed by chef Willy Trullas Moreno.

Its name was coined from the nickname of iconic Spanish flamenco guitarist, Jose Fernandez Torres.

The word "tomatito" was also referred to as “little tomatoes” in Spain.

The bar is known for its “sexy food," which is also reflected in the restaurant’s seductive interiors and cuisine.

True to its branding, the sexy tapas bar is adorned with funky '80s design and a hot red hue.

A taste of Spain in Manila

Fernandez, who was recently named head chef of the tapas bar, said he found some things he didn’t like from the previous menu, so he decided to change it and add Spanish-style cooking and service.

The 30-year-old chef just arrived in the country three months ago. He said he first got familiar with the previous menu and changed it.

He also cited that the previous Tomatito is more of a restaurant, which he also wanted to modify without compromising the Spanish tradition in every plate.

“The concept was born in Shanghai. El Willy is the mother restaurant, more fancy and high-end. Tomatito came out of that as a cheaper and more casual experience,” Fernandez told Philstar.com

“My goal is to make it feel the same way that it was in China… like a place that when I walk in [I can say] I’m home, I’m in Spain,” he added.

Old and new Spanish dining experience

To achieve his vision, Fernandez recently introduced his selection of Spanish dishes showcasing the flavors that Tomatito is known for.

“The restaurant and its cuisine were influenced by traditional Spanish tapas bars found in Andalucia, where people get together, eat tapas, have wine, and listen to great music,” he said.

Among the Spanish dishes eyed to satisfy the palate of both Filipino and foreign diners are the following:

Ensalada de Burrata - Burrata salad with cherry tomatoes, mushroom, crispy onion, Iberian Ham and coffee vinaigrette

Escalivada con Carpaccio – Roasted eggplant and red bell peppers with tanigue carpaccio, feta cheese, piparra (Basque pickled green chili),

Toasted almonds and calamansi

Parillada de Verduras – A medley of roasted vegetables glazed with a balsamic reduction and tarragon

Pork belly and Pineapple Tostadas con Romesco - Crispy corn tostadas with pork belly, pineapple pico de gallo and romesco sauce

Paella del Txiringuito – Seafood paella topped with clams, mussels and prawns; and

Mini Hamburguesas de Salmon y Gamba – Mini fish and prawn burgers in homemade black bun with baby potato chips

Fernandez also boasted the best-selling dishes Bombas de Jamón (profiteroles with Iberian cream cheese sauce and Iberian ham shoulder) and Chipirones a la Andaluza (Andalucía style fried baby squid with black aioli) as well as specialty tapas that include Explosiones de atun y Tomatito and the famous Salmon TNT.

Salmon TNT or the balik-smoked salmon explosion with honey and truffle. Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV Salmon TNT or the balik-smoked salmon explosion with honey and truffle.

Chipirones a la andaluza or fried baby squid Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV Chipirones a la andaluza or fried baby squid

He said these Spanish dishes are best paired with Spanish wine, beer and sangria.

The new head chef said he wanted to surprise guests, so he planned on adding new items to the Chef specials monthly.

Among the lined up dishes are Paella de mole Mexicano, a chicken paella with a twist, cooked in traditional Mexican Mole; as well as the dessert Crema de Queso con Manzana Verde or the liquid cheese cake with green apple compote and cinnamon crumble.

Paella de mole or the special Mexican influenced mole dry rice. Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV Paella de mole or the special Mexican influenced mole dry rice.

Apple liquid cheesecake. Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV Apple liquid cheesecake.

Interactive team behind the kitchen

You can witness Fernandez prepare all these at the open kitchen, which he considers as a "window,” so guests could see how he and his all Filipino-team work following clean, hygienic standards.

“I would also like our staff to be a little more interactive with our guests in keeping with the playful element of the restaurant and so they will be able to answer questions about the restaurant,” the chef added.

At present, the diner is in affiliation with Bistronomia, the same company behind Spanish restaurants and food chain Rambla, Las Flores and La Lola Chureria. — Video by EC Toledo IV