WATCH: Nico Bolzico flaunts barista skills, introduces signature concoction

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico recently revealed that they are having a baby girl.

In his Facebook account, Nico posted a photo of him and Solenn with a lengthy and witty caption revealing the gender of their upcoming baby.

“We are having a baby girl! We were not supposed to reveal the gender until she is born, but since she is a girl, I decided to raise this topic now because there are some warnings that must be spoken to the world,” Nico started the post.

Nico continued his post by warning his friends with sons aged from not born yet to five years old that their friendship will expire in 14 years.

“First, in my head, nobody is good enough for my girl, I might be wrong, but nobody will make me change my mind. For all my friends with baby boys aged from -2 (not born yet) to 5, no matter how close we are, you must know that our friendship will expire in 14 years,” Nico said.

He also wrote steps on successfully dating his future daughter, saying that he is a modern dad and he understands that boys will court his daughter in the future.

“Of course I am a modern dad, and I understand that some boys will want to court my girl in the future, so I already put in place a very simple and super fair system that every suitor will have to go through to have a chance to court my baby girl (I will call her baby girl even if she is 20 and she gets embarrassed in front of her friends),” he wrote.

Nico said there are three challenges to qualify of dating his daughter, including the Patato Challenge, staring competition and the Pochola Effect.

“After, the suitor will have earned the right to take my girl on a date. The first 3 dates I will personally join in a separate table,” Nico said.

“#Wifezilla thinks I am crazy and doesnt want to be part of this! I guess she is not a modern parent as me,” he added.

