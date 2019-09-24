ALLURE
WATCH: Nico Bolzico flaunts barista skills, introduces signature concoction
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2019 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico recently revealed that they are having a baby girl. 

In his Facebook account, Nico posted a photo of him and Solenn with a lengthy and witty caption revealing the gender of their upcoming baby. 

“We are having a baby girl! We were not supposed to reveal the gender until she is born, but since she is a girl, I decided to raise this topic now because there are some warnings that must be spoken to the world,” Nico started the post. 

Nico continued his post by warning his friends with sons aged from not born yet to five years old that their friendship will expire in 14 years.

“First, in my head, nobody is good enough for my girl, I might be wrong, but nobody will make me change my mind. For all my friends with baby boys aged from -2 (not born yet) to 5, no matter how close we are, you must know that our friendship will expire in 14 years,” Nico said. 

He also wrote steps on successfully dating his future daughter, saying that he is a modern dad and he understands that boys will court his daughter in the future. 

“Of course I am a modern dad, and I understand that some boys will want to court my girl in the future, so I already put in place a very simple and super fair system that every suitor will have to go through to have a chance to court my baby girl (I will call her baby girl even if she is 20 and she gets embarrassed in front of her friends),” he wrote. 

Nico said there are three challenges to qualify of dating his daughter, including the Patato Challenge, staring competition and the Pochola Effect.

“After, the suitor will have earned the right to take my girl on a date. The first 3 dates I will personally join in a separate table,” Nico said. 

“#Wifezilla thinks I am crazy and doesnt want to be part of this! I guess she is not a modern parent as me,” he added.

Nico also recently showed a preview of his coffee making skills in a live demonstration. 

“It was the first time I made a cappuccino in my life,” exclaimed Nico, who still couldn’t believe he was able to whip up different barista-style coffees in a matter of minutes, with a quick push of a button. 

“Solenn is very impressed?with Nespresso, not with me,” he quipped.  

Nico never had a problem making good food, but making good coffee, he admitted, is a completely different level, which is why he always used to leave it to the pros and get his daily caffeine fix from coffee shops. “Not until I found this baby,” he said, patting his Nespresso machine like an old buddy. 

“Now, making my own cup is faster, more convenient?perfect for busy days, which i just never seem to run out of.” 

He was even able to create his own recipe, “The Bolziccino,” which he’s very proud of to this day. It is a mix of milk, maple syrup and Nespresso Corto, one of the new flavors from the brand's Barista Creations. “I’m telling you, it’s delicious!”

As a special treat to everyone, featured celebrity barista Nico showed off his moves with the machine at the brand's boutique in the Power Plant Mall in Makati City. He showcased how to create perfectly crafted milk and coffee recipes and shared coffee making tips. Guests also enjoyed the three Barista Creations flavors: Chiaro (which means “light” in Italian), Scuro (meaning “dark), and Corto (which means “short”).

The Barista Creations is the brand's permanent coffee range that aims to enable coffee lovers to go beyond black coffee and be their own barista.  — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

