LIST: New food, drinks to try in July 

Calabarzon food tour

For those who only have a weekend to spare and do not want to go far from Metro Manila, the Department of Tourism’s Region IV-A recommends the following Calabarzon Culinary Tour itinerary:

Day 1

7:30-9:00 a.m.: Breakfast at Asiong’s Cavite with “Pansit Pusit” demo





10:00-11:00 a.m.: Tour Casa De Segunda Katigbak Ancestral House in Lipa, Batangas (Reliving Jose Rizal’s love story when coffee bloomed in Lipa)





11:30-1:00 p.m.: Boodle lunch at San Juan Boodle House

2:00-3:30 p.m.: Visit Pasciolco Agriventures (makers of coconut by-products) in Tiaong, Quezon





4:00-5:00 p.m.: Snack in Earthkeepers Garden

7:00-9:00 p.m.: Torch-Lit dinner and socialization with “tagayan” ritual in Ouans The Farm Resort, Lucena City

Day 2

6:30-8:30 a.m.: Breakfast at Grandma’s Kitchen

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Tour at the Art Deco Quezon Capitol Building

10:45-noon: Chami Cooking Demo and Tasting at Luisa and Daughter restaurant





12:30-1:30 p.m.: Lunch in Kamayan sa Palaisdaan in Tayabas City





2:30-4:00 pm: Snack in Kape Kesada, Paete, Laguna

5:30-7:00 p.m.: Dinner in Balaw-Balaw, an exotic restaurant in Angono, Rizal

Connecting generations of beer drinkers

San Miguel Beer has connected older beer drinkers with younger ones with their latest music videos which offer both generations a reason to bond with each other.

The first music video, “Side A,” captures how older drinkers partied in the day, complete with flared pants, long hair, disco music and San Miguel Pale Pilsen.

The second music video, “Side B,” is a more modern take, showing younger drinkers having fun in 2019, hitting clubs in street wear, showing off hip-hop moves, partying to electro beats, and enjoying the same Pale Pilsen.

The videos, however, have a secret hiding in plain sight: Grab a friend and play these two videos side-by-side on two mobile phones and the videos interact as one.

A basketball shot in “Side A” becomes a video game alley-oop pass in “Side B.” Electro-infused vocals in one video is harmonized by Motown-style backup singers in the other. A classic disco dance move in one video is complemented by a pop-and-lock move in the other.

The experience is a cinematic ride that encourages viewers to grab a friend and watch together by simply pressing play simultaneously. No downloads or website required.

What sets this campaign apart from previous campaigns that have used dual mobile video executions is the merging of standalone songs from two contrasting genres to bridge the gap between generations. It is a triumph of painstaking filming, songwriting, choreography, and production design.

“Much has been said about the differences between millennials and the older generation,” said Bea Totanes, Brand Manager for San Miguel Pale Pilsen, adding: “To make two contrasting generations realize that they actually have more in common, that is something I think we can be proud of as a brand.”

The videos are part of the brand’s campaign to celebrate lasting friendships with the theme “Kahit Kailan, Walang Iwanan.”

Create your own menu

Signature Wok

Local restaurant Wok2Go has recently opened its newest branch in Double Dragon Plaza with an extended menu.

“We guarantee fresh ingredients. Every wok mix comes with vegetables. And because the wok mixes are cooked in a wok, over high flame, we cook fast. The faster you cook, the less nutrients you kill in the food. We serve your food fast, the wait after you’ve given your order and you’ve paid can be as short as two minutes and 44 seconds. We make it fun by letting you customize your meal,” said Kim Garcia, who established the business in 2017 with co-founder Angie Mead King.

For creating your own wok mix, Kim said it only involves four steps.

“First, you choose what size of wok you want, small (280 grams) or large (430 grams). Next, you tell us what sauce you want. It is best to choose the sauce before trying to figure out the rest because you have to be able to imagine the taste first. There are eight options: Sinigang, Binagoongan, Adobo, Gochujang, Soy Honey Garlic, Teriyaki, Pepper, and Green Curry. The best-sellers are Teriyaki, Soy Honey Garlic, and Pepper. Step 3 is choosing the base, whether it’s white rice, red rice, rice noodles, or mixed vegetables. Every base includes bean sprouts, carrots, onions, cabbage, and snow cabbage. Lastly, you decide on your add-ons. We have a long list, among them chicken, beef, pork, tuna, fried tofu, sesame seeds, egg, kimchi and more,” explained Kim.

The diner boasts of having more than 3,000 possible combinations of ingredients, therefore catering to all types of diets, whether vegan, vegetarian, or on keto. First timers who cannot decide on what to go for or are hesitant to concoct their own mix can opt for the owners’ recommendations, the Signature Wok Mixes.

Recently, the restaurant expanded its menu with Signature Dishes. “These are our own version of familiar dishes using our signature sauces. Our Signature Dishes are Pork Sinigang, Pork Binagoongan, Chicken Adobo, Pork Gochujang, Soy Honey Garlic Chicken, Chicken Teriyaki, Pepper Beef Broccoli, and Chicken Curry,” said Kim.

Spanish heritage diner opens new branch

The painted “paelleras” are up on the stone walls. So are the Spanish plates. The Castillan buffet table offering the best tapas, paellas, lengua, callos and much more, is also set. The heritage wall cradling the rich history of Spanish cuisine in Manila is decked.

After five years, Alba Restaurante Español opened its fifth branch at Estancia Mall to please the palates of lovers of traditional Spanish food. And so the Alba legacy continues.

At the 2nd floor, North Wing of Estancia, sits the new 170-seater restaurant. On the wall is written: “Reunirse,” from the Spanish rood word “reunir.”

“It means to meet, assemble and get together,” explained Chef Miguel de Alba, President of Alba International Incorporated and General Manager of Alba Restaurante Español.

“This branch is envisioned to be a bigger and more celebration-centric venue for families and friends in the nearby residences and corporate offices within the Capitol Commons township,” he added.

Steeped in tradition for over 65 years, the new restaurant’s walls are adorned with Mediterranean-patterned tiles. This corner is for young corporate groups who want to unwind and spend happy hours with liquors and tapas.

A deli bar, also by entrance, is for those who want to bring home the diner’s signature chorizo, other Spanish cold cuts and the newly-introduced chorizo burger patties and frozen, ready-to-heat dishes. Beside it is a dessert bar/coffee corner where mall goers can have a cup of coffee with the diner’s famous “postres” like Canonigo and Tarta de Santa Teresa.

Walk further inside and the function rooms, named after Spanish cities, beckon. Alicante, with modern blue couches combined with red-colored chairs can seat up to 60 guests. Further to the left is Andalusia, another function room for 30 persons. Inside is a heritage wall that feature memorabilia of its founder, Senor Anastacio de Alba.

At Segovia, the main dining room that can accommodate up to 50 guests, one cannot miss the larger-than-life sepia photograph of Don Alba, serving his friends and guests in one of his restaurants. Painted on the wall is a Spanish quote by Don Alba, “Todo lo que yo deseo desde el momento que llegan que le sirvan con esmero,” which means, “All that I desire from the moment you arrive is to serve you with care,” which is the heart of the restaurant’s philosophy.

Singapore Food Festival

The Singapore Food Festival (SFF), an event dedicated to local cuisine and local talent, has returned to showcase the country’s multicultural heritage with a reprisal of the theme “Savour Singapore in Every Bite.”

A total of 20 event partners offering myriad dining concepts and gastronomic experiences will come together for the three-week celebration until July 28.

SFF lauds the pioneers of Singapore’s local food scene and encourages the innovation of Singaporean cuisine. It also aims to engage local and foreign visitors through sharing more about authentic Singaporean flavors and the culinary talents behind them.

“The Singapore Food Festival continues to spotlight our vibrant and evolving local food scene that has been anchored by our unsung hawker heroes, home cooks and chefs. With this year’s robust line-up of events, from private chef dinners and food tours around our heritage districts, to theatrical dining experiences – Singaporeans and visitors will be able to taste Singapore’s diverse flavors and experience our food obsession first-hand,” Ranita Sundramoorthy, Director of Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said.

Latin-inspired weekend jamming

Solaire’s Waterside, a Latin-inspired restaurant, kicks off the weekend with a cool rhythm blending unique dining experience, flowing cocktails and live entertainment.

The Weekend Jam, which coincides with the restaurant’s Happy Hour, happens every Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The entertainment program allows customers to push weekday stress to the side and usher in the weekend vibe as they dive into unlimited nachos and overflowing margaritas – all of this happening while being serenaded by Solaire’s featured artists.

The Solaire Entertainment Team (SET), headed by their director Audie Gemora, has carefully selected performers for the Weekend Jam -- hot musical acts that complement the restaurant’s Latin cuisine.

Every Friday this July, heating the stage with Latina fire will be vocalist and keyboardist Emcy Faustino, who is joined by saxophonist Dix Lucero and percussionist Laura Austria. In the succeeding Saturdays, July 20 and 27, the crowd will be entertained by Angela Vera’s music.

Just on its second week, Weekend Jam is already gaining traction as guests are found to enjoy listening to good music while being served great food. The weekly live musical program is just one of the many progressive entertainment offerings of Solaire.

Waterside is a Latin-inspired fine dining restaurant offering an authentic ensemble of fine Latin food staples. It is an ideal backdrop for an intimate get-together with family and friends with its food selection and ambiance. Home to fine Latin-inspired cuisine, its kitchen is packed with an import of fresh and authentic products all the way from Mexico.

‘Seoul’-searching

Bulgogi Brothers aims to put an end to one’s “Seoul-searching” quest with its wide array of meat, stews and other Korean favorites. The restaurant even has refillable rice and lettuce for every order of a barbeque dish, with leafy and healthy veggies to boot.

The new Buddae Jjigae is one of the most popular Korean hot pot dishes. Ingredients are thrown into a steaming stew of ham, sausage, spam, baked beans and kimchi, spiced with the quintessential spicy-sweet red chili paste, Gochujan. Other Seoul-style meals include Stir-fried Seafood, Spicy Chicken, Beef BBQ and Pork Bulgogi.

Pizza overload

A favorite of actor Enrique Gil, the Greenwich All-In Overload is packed with toppings like ham, pepperoni, burger crumbles, bacon, Italian sausage, Spanish sausage, plus additional ingredients to complement the taste such as veggies, pineapples, mushrooms and cheese.

Unlike other ready-made crusts in the supermarket, the pizza dough of Greenwich is prepared from scratch daily, assuring the right texture and flavor.

Pizza promo

Yellow Cab welcomes July with a bang with its Red, White & Blue Sale. For Php999, diners can save PHP247 and enjoy its 10-inch New York Classic Pizza, paired with large servings of Chicken Alfredo, Sriracha Wings, and a 1.75 liter of Pepsi.

“Our Red, White & Blue Sale commemorates one of the biggest US holidays, their Independence Day. As a brand inspired by one of the most popular cities in the States, we felt that there’s no better way to mark this occasion than by showcasing our New York Classic pizza, which is so aptly called because of just how iconic pepperoni pizza is,” shared Charlene Sapina, Marketing Head of Yellow Cab Pizza Co.

New twist to milk tea phenomenon

Nowadays, no drink has captured the hearts of Filipinos more than milk tea. With people patiently waiting in lines for new drinks to try, milk tea is no longer just a trend; it is slowly becoming a Filipino staple.

As a milk tea brand hailing from Taiwan, Chatime has established itself as a go-to for quality and authentic milk tea. This helped its expansion to countries like the USA, Australia, London, Malaysia, China, and Canada. It then opened its first store in the Philippines in 2011, a time when the milk tea craze was starting to grow.

“For us, innovation is an endless pursuit as we work to craft the ultimate freshly brewed tea drinks,” said Christopher Cua, Marketing & Finance Director. “We are not only committed to creating high-quality drinks that satisfy your milk tea cravings but with excellent customer service, we give our customers a fun flavored experience.”

From all-time bestsellers Pearl Milk Tea, Grass Jelly Roasted Milk Tea, Red Bean Pearl Milk Tea, Taiwan Mango QQ, Mango Smoothie, Taro Smoothie, Honey Oolong Tea Latte, Honey Jasmine Green Tea, Matcha Red Bean Milk Tea, and Chocolate Mousse, in less than a decade, Chatime Philippines is proud to celebrate the opening of its 100th store and its introduction to what has been touted as an industry first, the Tea Tap and Innovation Bar.

The bar aims to bring the social gathering aspect that is typically associated with beer and bars to the milk tea experience. It incorporates a more fun and unique experience, with the tea kegs placed under the counter, making the tap around eye level. With the system being front and center, customers can experience the tea making process, without obstructing the view of the store. The tap system is also closed to outside elements and includes a beverage cooler that ensures that the tea and milk tea are fresh and cold the entire time. The Tea Tap and Innovation Bar will be available in new branches in Makati, BGC and other premier malls.

Japanese shaved ice dessert

Shari Shari Kakigori House, a go-to place for authentic Japanese shaved ice desserts, finally opened its first store in Serendra, Fort Bonifacio Global City.

Much like outlets in Hong Kong, the Serendra branch has everything that has made the dessert place a favorite among those with a sweet tooth. The servings in the Philippines are reportedly much bigger than the ones in Hong Kong, making it ideal for sharing.

Each shaved ice dessert is paired with a signature syrup and matching topping or powder to complete a cool Japanese dessert experience. The ice machine comes all the way from Japan, so every dessert marries art with precision, allowing the ice to form into cloud-like that melts in the mouth.

Among the dessert house’s bestsellers is Japanese Tofu Kakigori, made from Japanese Tofu and sugar, producing a subtle sweetness and strong soybean flavor. It is topped with Mikan orange for a sour kick that goes well with tofu.

If matcha is your thing, there is the Matcha Cream Special, a combination of shaved ice, matcha cream, kuromitsu, whipped cream, and cookies. The dessert shop’s matcha is sourced and flown in from Japan for quality and authenticity.

Japanese buffet

While sushi has become one of the most popular Japanese dishes in the world, a new restaurant seeks to introduce two more ways of enjoying Japanese cuisine.

Shaburi and Kintan Buffet, which recently opened its first branch at the Japan Town of Top of The Glo in Glorietta 2, is a dining concept by a yakiniku restaurant founder, who also introduced the dining innovations of shabu-shabu, udon, and yakitori in over 200 restaurants in different countries.

Dining Innovations Ltd. Chairman Tomoyoshi Nishiyama was recently in the country to welcome guests to the recent opening of Shaburi Kintan. Nishiyama is known as the founder of the yakiniku restaurant since the ‘90s.

“I’m very happy to have Shaburi and Kintan at the center of Makati. The Philippines has a very big market for Japanese cuisine with its large population, which is second to Indonesia in Southeast Asia,” Nishiyama said.

Nishiyama partnered with Universalalliance Dining Concepts, Inc.’s President Hubert Young, the entrepreneur behind many of the successful Japanese dining brands in the country, to bring Shaburi Kintan Buffet to the Philippines. Young has brought the UCC Coffee chain and other Japanese food concepts, Coco Ichibanya, Mitsuyado House of Tsukemen, Mitsuyado Ramen Shokudo, and Tendon Kohaku, among others, to the country.

“I hope you would give Shaburi Kintan the support you have afforded UCC throughout the years,” Young said, adding that they are planning to open five to ten more of the dining concept in the coming years.

“The concepts can either be broken into either a combination again of Shaburi and Kintan, which is shabu-shabu and yakiniku. Or, we can also break it down to just a shabu-shabu store and a yakiniku store,” he explained.

Shaburi Kintan is a casual dining concept that encourages customers to satisfy their craving for authentic Japanese dishes in shabu-shabu, yakiniku, and buffet settings. They are early on advised by the restaurant’s friendly staff that they can choose to have either a shabu-shabu buffet or a yakiniku buffet.

Fresh from London

Ben's Cookies was created by chocolate cookbook author Helge Rubenstein (named after her son Ben) as a small shop at Oxford Covered Market 36 years ago. Today, although they sell a lot more cookies, their guiding philosophy and approach to making cookies have not changed. Now loved and patronized around the world with branches in New York, Japan, Dubai, Bangkok, Korea, and Singapore, Ben's Cookies has now found its new home at The Podium, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong. These soft and chunky cookies aim to be always baked fresh the exact same way on the day, every day.

The cookies are known for their chocolate chunks (not chips) of chocolate and fine ingredients. These give the cookies a balance of sweetness and a combination of warm soft dough with generous chocolate chunks.

Guided by the philosophy “A cookie without compromise,” the brand has caught the attention of many acclaimed food insiders and food publications, which then led to its global explosion.

These most loved cookies in London have been deemed as one of the best cookies in New York by The Insider and even rated as part of the top 10 best cookies in various cities by Yelp.

These tasty doughy treats come in a wide variety of flavors, ranging from classics like Milk Chocolate Chunk, White Chocolate Chunk, and Dark Chocolate Chunk to more adventurous ones like Lemon, Cranberry & White Chocolate, and Macadamia & White chocolate.

Cooking demo for babies

Beaba, a French brand known for baby feeding products since 1989, successfully held its first ever cooking demo in the Philippines at Rustan’s Makati.

Titled “Beaba Summer Harvest: Cooking with What’s Locally in Season,” the event featured recipes created by Chef Namee Sunico, author of “Whole + Natural: Baby Food.”

Both celebrity and regular moms (and dads) alike were present during the afternoon to witness the cooking demo that not only aimed to educate about meal preparation with the Babycook, but to also promote the country’s freshest produce. Some of the recipes shared included Arrozala Cubana, Aromatic Chicken Tinola Rice and Steamed Banana Muffins.

Beaba Philippines brand ambassador, Xandra Rocha-Araneta, also graced the event by sharing her first-hand experiences with Beaba and its bestselling product, the Babycook. This four-in-one meal preparation appliance allow parents to steam cook, blend, reheat and defrost your child’s food all in 20 minutes or less with a touch of a dial, without sacrificing health and nutrition.

Disconnect to connect

Litson manok chain Andok’s wanted to take a back-to-basics observance of a holiday last Mother’s Day. The brand seeks to inspire families to disconnect from their mobile devices and create lasting memories with their mothers on their special day.

Dubbed as “#HourMama,” Andok’s campaign encouraged people to dedicate at least an hour for some uninterrupted bonding time with their mother.

“Over the years, we have seen technology successfully bridge various gaps in human experience. However, we tend to be so excited with the advancements and the connections we can make from afar that we forget to give the gift of being present to our loved ones who are right beside us,” shared Maverick Javier, Executive Vice President of Andok’s Litson Corporation.

“This inspired us to encourage everyone to take an hour of their time to take a step back, look around, and create new core memories with the people around them. And we thought it is best to kick-off this campaign by sharing new memories with our mothers on their special day.”

The campaign kicks off at the diner’s branch in Makati Avenue where customers and guests go offline from 12 noon to an hour and connect with the mothers in the restaurant. The branch’s WiFi will go WaFi (“walang” WiFi) as the restaurant’s wireless Internet connection shuts down during this hour.

Newly renovated buffet

Premium beef cuts and fresh prawns grilled to perfection, Napoletana pizza with an extra thin, airy crust made from genuine caputo flour, and Indian dishes from the tandoori oven are some of the offerings at Seda BGC’s daily buffet at its expanded and all-new Misto restaurant, which now with a show kitchen and interactive food stations in a bigger and better space at the hotel’s expansion tower.

“Misto” means “mixed” in Italian and refers to the wide selection of international favorites that remain true to their original flavors served at the dining outlet. The restaurant that can now accommodate 220 guests—or over six times more than its original-- is part of Seda BGC’s newly built second tower that will soon ramp up the hotel’s total number of guestrooms to 521 and has increased its function venues to 11.

“Just like Seda BGC, this Misto outlet was designed to meet the surging demand for premier facilities in this rapidly growing business district,” discloses Andrea Mastellone, Seda senior group general manager.

Mastellone recalled that since it first opened its doors in 2012, the restaurant in BGC has gained a following and became more popular when it introduced a lunch buffet patronized by the corporate crowd.

Now, more extensive in a bigger and better space at the hotel’s expansion tower, the buffet is still at an introductory price seven days a week. The spread includes premium meat cuts and seafood grilled on-the-spot from the show kitchen; a carving station; tempura station; noodles that can be customized to one’s palate; salad greens and fruits on ice to retain their freshness and crunch; and an exciting array of desserts to please the sweet tooth.

Café in QC extends menu

Over the years, Romulo Café has built a clientele that returns regularly – whether for business lunches, family dinners, or big events that mark milestones. These diners are so familiar with the selection of heirloom dishes available that they usually order without even looking at the menu.

To keep things interesting, the restaurant introduces new items every so often. At a recent lunch, the media was presented with seven dishes created by Executive Chef A1 Rebueno.

“Sizzling bulalo steak has become a standard in Filipino restaurants but we wanted ours to be a refreshing take. Since bulalo is a fatty cut of beef, we thought we’d cut that fattiness with acidity from tamarind,” said the 30-year-old chef.

“Adobong Pula is a Batangueño dish cooked with tomatoes and a little bit of achuete, that’s why it’s pula,” describes Chef A1. He picked up the recipe from his lola who became familiar with the local cuisine after frequenting the province. “I liked her recipe so I played around with it. I did it confit style, I submerged the chicken leg quarters in olive oil and achuete oil then slow roasted it in the oven,” explained Chef A1.

Chef A1 said they incorporated a lot of Filipino flavors into the Spanish Cochinillo that resulted in Cochinillo de Cebu. “We don’t serve it with lechon sauce. Just like Cebu lechon, our Cochinillo de Cebu is paired with spicy vinegar.”

A serving of this baby pig weighs roughly two kilos. If you want this as part of your spread, you must pre-order at least seven days ahead.

Grilled Boneless Bangus is a simple fare, served with a relish of green mangoes and the restaurant’s signature soy-based dipping sauce. Instead of wrapping the fish in banana leaves or foil, it is grilled directly for a stronger smoky flavor.

For Ginataang Langka, Chef A1 said: “We have kept this quite traditional. We wanted to extend our list of vegetable offerings and decided on this because it’s something that you don’t usually find in restaurants. It’s also a favorite of one of the owners.”

Philippine mango comes home

Fat Daddy’s Group recently expanded its business by adding Hong Kong’s Hui Lau Shan to its brand portfolio. The expansion does not only mark the company’s first venture into dessert and refreshment business, but it also highlights the return of “Pinoy Pride” to the country, the Philippine carabao mangoes, and their support to local agribusiness.

Hui Lau Shan’s flagship store recently opened in SM Megamall Atrium. New branches will also be launched in UP Town Center, Eastwood Mall, Promenade Mall, SM North Edsa, SM Fairview and SM Mall of Asia this year. Three years from now, it is expected to enter the Cebu market.

Fat Daddy’s Group is behind the popular branches of Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse in UP Town Center. It is a brainchild of the new generation of management running the family-owned company Josiah’s Catering, which has been in the business for 29 years. The catering company can cater up to 20,000 people from different events in one day even during peak season.

Through the years, the Hui Lau Shan brand has expanded its global footprint in Asian countries such as China, Malaysia, South Korea, Macau, Taiwan, and Vietnam as well as in Canada and developed cities like Paris and Melbourne. The international dessert brand is popular for using fine carabao mangoes from northern and southern Philippines.

Mangoes galore

We all know that mangoes are incredibly versatile as desserts. Their natural sweet flavor makes for a perfect topping, added tidbits, and they are even good eaten on their own.

As the rainy season looms in, Go Mango introduces new products: Mango Milk with Brown Sugar Boba, Mango Cheesecake and Mango Chocnut Cream.

Mango Milk with Brown Sugar Boba is their unique take on the milk tea craze. Mangoes are served with a thick froth of full cream milk, complemented by warm boba soaked in muscovado sugar.

For the dessert lovers, the Mango Cheesecake’s signature soft serve ice cream is topped with grated cheese and fresh mangoes, served in between oven-baked cheesecake crust with cream.

The Mango Chocnut Cream is an ode to a childhood favorite. This treat is made up of layers of fresh mango slices, soft serve ice cream, and the nutty Chocnut. — Videos by Kat Leandicho, Deni Bernardo